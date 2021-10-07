The Euro overall came under significant pressure after the European data releases and the dollar also drew fresh support. The dollar maintained a firm tone as equity markets retreated and EUR/USD dipped to new 14-month lows at 1.1530, although the dollar index traded just below 14-month highs.

The yen strengthened ahead of the New York open with significant defensive demand as equity markets declined sharply. US Treasuries rallied after the New York open despite the stronger than expected ADP jobs data with bond yields edging lower. In this environment, USD/JPY dipped to the 111.30 area despite a wider advance.

The UK PMI construction index declined to an 8-month low of 52.6 for September from 55.2 previously and below consensus forecasts of 54.0. Although there was an element of weakening demand, there were severe supply-side difficulties with a lack of transport and materials as well as on-going staff shortages. There was further strong upward pressure on prices, although the rate of increase in purchase prices eased slightly on the month.

The Australian dollar was subjected to choppy trading during Wednesday with the currency buffeted by sharp moves in energy prices and equities. AUD/USD dipped to lows near 0.7225 amid US dollar strength and a slide in equites before a recovery to around 0.7250.

Expectations of a deal on the US debt limit helped underpin risk appetite and AUD/USD rallied to 0.7280 on Thursday with some optimism over an easing of lockdowns also in evidence.