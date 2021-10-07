The Euro overall came under significant pressure after the European data releases and the dollar also drew fresh support. The dollar maintained a firm tone as equity markets retreated and EUR/USD dipped to new 14-month lows at 1.1530, although the dollar index traded just below 14-month highs.
The yen strengthened ahead of the New York open with significant defensive demand as equity markets declined sharply. US Treasuries rallied after the New York open despite the stronger than expected ADP jobs data with bond yields edging lower. In this environment, USD/JPY dipped to the 111.30 area despite a wider advance.
The UK PMI construction index declined to an 8-month low of 52.6 for September from 55.2 previously and below consensus forecasts of 54.0. Although there was an element of weakening demand, there were severe supply-side difficulties with a lack of transport and materials as well as on-going staff shortages. There was further strong upward pressure on prices, although the rate of increase in purchase prices eased slightly on the month.
The Australian dollar was subjected to choppy trading during Wednesday with the currency buffeted by sharp moves in energy prices and equities. AUD/USD dipped to lows near 0.7225 amid US dollar strength and a slide in equites before a recovery to around 0.7250.
Expectations of a deal on the US debt limit helped underpin risk appetite and AUD/USD rallied to 0.7280 on Thursday with some optimism over an easing of lockdowns also in evidence.
Trading carries a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed deposits. Please read the full risk warning here.Trading spot foreign exchange and futures on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose all your capital. Loses can exceed deposits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in spot foreign exchange or futures you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. If you are in any doubt about investment or the mechanics of such products, you should seek independent financial advice
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD prints falling wedge near multi-day low as MACD teases bulls
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.1555 during the early Asian session on Friday as bears take a breather. The major currency dropped to the lowest since July 2020 on Wednesday but refrained from any strong moves afterward.
GBP/USD: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenges bulls above 1.3600
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3615-20 during Friday’s Asian session, following the heaviest daily run-up in three. The cable pair cheers sustained break of the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from September 14. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of July-September fall guards immediate upside.
Gold seesawing around $1,755, awaiting the Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold is seesawing around $1,750-$1,760 as the Asian session kicks in. The lack of a catalyst has kept the yellow metal at familiar levels. It seems that investors are awaiting the NFP, which could confirm a bond taper announcement by the Fed November meeting.
Bitcoin targets $60,000 next as BTC enters new leg up in bull market
Bitcoin has been on a tear this week, hand-in-hand with Shiba Inu. With a 14% rally, price action in BTC still has some room left to go higher. The next price target to the upside for bulls is the high from late May near $60,000.
NFP Preview: What to expect for USD?
Non-farm payrolls are scheduled for release on Friday and investors are looking forward to a strong report. Job growth is expected to top 500K with the unemployment rate falling to at least 5.1 percent. The US dollar held steady ahead of the report.