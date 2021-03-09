2s10s yield spread widening to 5.5 year high.

Inflation expectations are picking up.

Higher long-term rates are pushing dollar higher and risk assets lower.

The yield spread between U.S. Treasury 2-year and 10-year note, commonly known as 2s10s spread, has grown to the widest we have seen since November 2015. 2s10s spread gets a lot of attention from market observers and has arguably been a good indicator of economic sentiment and expectations by describing the slope of the yield curve.

Historically, a steep yield curve would indicate that investors are pricing in a strong economic activity. Higher 10-year yield suggests inflation expectations are high and therefore investors do not buy Treasuries. Also, it would signal that investors expect the benchmark interest rate set by the Federal Reserve Bank of the U.S. to be higher compared to current rate.

A flat yield curve, on the other hand, would signal that inflation expectations in the long run are muted. By natural extension this translates into slow economic activity and a relative overperformance of fixed income securities.

An inverted 2s10s yield curve signals a potential recession. In fact, inversion of the yield curve has predicted every recession since 1955, and generally happens 6-24 months before economy contracts to a point of technical recession.

Current steepening in 2s10s has been driven by 10-year rate moving decisively higher, piercing through the resistance level that had been prevailing since March 2020. Higher 10- year rate, that is commonly used a benchmark for risk-free rate in net present value calculations, has put a pressure on risk assets, while pushing the dollar higher as investors allocate more capital into risk-free U.S. Treasuries yielding 1.6%.

USD, measured by DXY, has now broken a number of resistance levels and is approaching 200-day moving average near U$ 92.9. A pullback may be due for DXY as price has extended 2 standard deviations above 21-day mean. U.S. equities have been under stress with S&P 500 erasing February gains and currently finding support near 50-day SMA. Tech heavy Nasdaq-100 has pierced through short-term EMA support levels, dipping below 100-day SMA and testing lower Bollinger Band support level.

Looking at the daily chart of 2s10s yield curve, we see that current spread is near 1.37% (2- year yield 0.16% and 10-year 1.53%). The pair has been trending higher since October 2020 with moving averages supporting the bullish momentum (8 EMA > 21 EMA > 34 EMA > 50 SMA > 100 SMA > 200 SMA). Strong upward trend is supported by price finding support mostly near 8-day and 21-day EMAs, occasionally dipping to 34-day support level. Additionally, price has been occasionally testing and breaking upper Bollinger Band resistance level.

Strong upward momentum is also evident looking at ADX which is currently 64.6, DMI+ of 39.7 and DMI- of 11.2. RSI of 65.6 signals neutral levels, dipping from a recent overbought level. Slow Stochastic of 88.8 signals overbought levels with a potential pullback which may have already happened.

Resistance levels are near 1.437 and 1.464, while support is near 1.355 and 1.303. These levels are both on daily and weekly charts.

Weekly chart of 2s10s yield curve confirms the same story –" bullish momentum with moving averages supporting the trend. RSI and Stochastic are both extended to overbought levels, respectively near 77.7 and 92.8. ADX of 65.2 continues to carry the momentum, supported by DMI+ of 45.1.

Technical indicators support a continuation of the bullish trend in 2s10s yield curve, with a potential consolidation before taking a step higher. Should the bullish momentum continue, we expect USD gaining, while putting pressure on risk assets and also gold.