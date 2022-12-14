Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 115,065, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 117,085.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 115,065, which will be followed by reaching support level 113,215 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 112,080 and 109,210.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 112,080, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 117,085.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 112,080, which will be followed by moving down to support level 109,060.