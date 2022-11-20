Weekly forecast (November 21 – 25, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 111.27, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 113.11.

Downtrend scenario

A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 111.27, which will be followed by moving down to support level 109,10.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 110,19, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 114,07 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 117.08.

Downtrend scenario

A downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 110,19, which will be followed by moving down to support level 106,31 and 103.20.