Weekly Forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110.19, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 114.07.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 110.18, which will be followed by reaching support level 106.31.
Previous week forecast
Monthly Forecast, October 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 114,07, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 117,08 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 122,07.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 114,07, which will be followed by reaching support level 109,21 and 106,31.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps pullback from 50-DMA near 1.1300
GBP/USD stays defensive around a one-month-long support line, after reversing from the highest levels in a week, to 1.1300 during early Monday morning in Europe. The Cable pair reverses from the 50-DMA while declining back towards an upward-sloping support line from Sep 28.
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9800 as market’s anxiety propels DXY, focus on ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD holds lower grounds near 0.9840 while keeping the week-start pullback from a fortnight top during early Monday. The major currency pair prints the first daily loss in three while paring the previous weekly gains amid mixed sentiment and volatile markets.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session. The pair’s earlier slump could be linked to the alleged Japan intervention while challenges to sentiment could have favored the pair buyers afterward.
Gold treads water as hopes of Fed slowdown offset stronger USD
Gold attracts fresh selling near the $1,670 area, or over a one-week high touched earlier this Monday, though the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being. The US dollar is back in demand on the first day of a new week.
What to expect after Cardano’s 10% rally this weekend
Cardano price has rallied impressively in the last few days. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the move. Cardano price has rallied in applaudable fashion to end the third week of October. Since the start of the week, ADA lost 10% of its market value.