Weekly Forecast (October 24 – 28, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110.19, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 114.07.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 110.18, which will be followed by reaching support level 106.31.

Monthly Forecast, October 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 114,07, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 117,08 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 122,07.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 114,07, which will be followed by reaching support level 109,21 and 106,31.

