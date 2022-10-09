Weekly Forecast (October 3 – 7, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 114,075, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 117,08.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 114,075, which will be followed by reaching support level 109,210 and 106,31.
Previous week forecast
Monthly Forecast, October 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 114,07, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 117,08 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 122,07.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 114,07, which will be followed by reaching support level 109,21 and 106,31.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
