This/next week forecast (August 22 – 26, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119.060, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 120.31.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 119.060, which will be followed by reaching support level 117.080 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 115.225.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 120,16, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 123 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 126,11.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 117,08, which will be followed by moving down to support level 114,07 and 109,21.