This/next week forecast (August 8 – 12, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 120,31, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 122,07.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 120,31, which will be followed by reaching support level 119 and then to 117,08.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 120,16, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 123 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 126,11.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 117,08, which will be followed by moving down to support level 114,07 and 109,21.