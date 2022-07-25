This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 120,16, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 122,07.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 119,08, which will be followed by moving down to support level 117,08.

Monthly forecast, August 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 120,16, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 123 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 126,11.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 117,08, which will be followed by moving down to support level 114,07 and 109,21.

