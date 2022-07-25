This/next week forecast (July 25 – 29, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 120,16, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 122,07.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 119,08, which will be followed by moving down to support level 117,08.
Monthly forecast, August 2022
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 120,16, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 123 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 126,11.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 117,08, which will be followed by moving down to support level 114,07 and 109,21.
Previous month forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
