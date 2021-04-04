This/Next week forecast (April 5 – 9, 2021)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 131.10, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132.13.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 131.10, which will be followed by reaching support level 130.07.
Previous week forecast
Monthly forecast, April 2021
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 132.95, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 135.15.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 132.9, which will be followed by reaching support level 127.28.
Previous forecast
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
