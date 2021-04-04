This/Next week forecast (April 5 – 9, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 131.10, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132.13.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 131.10, which will be followed by reaching support level 130.07.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, April 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 132.95, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 135.15.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 132.9, which will be followed by reaching support level 127.28.

Previous forecast