Today’s forecast, Wednesday, 3 June

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 118’31, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 119’15 and 120’005.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 118’160, which will be followed by reaching support level 118’035.

Previous day forecast

This/next week forecast (May 30 – June 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 119’15, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 121.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 119’15, which will be followed by moving down to support level 118’16.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 117’12, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 122’31 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 126’10 – 127’15.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 117’128, which will be followed by moving down to support level 114’26.