Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110.25, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 111.31.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 110.12, which will be followed by moving down to support level 109.10 and 108.26.
Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110.19, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 111.31.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 110.19, which will be followed by reaching support level 108.26 and 106.31.
Monthly forecast, November 2022
Uptrend scenario
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 110,19, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 114,07 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 117.08.
Downtrend scenario
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 110,19, which will be followed by moving down to support level 106,31 and 103.20.
All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell any trading instrument. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
