Thursday forecast (November 10, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110.25, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 111.31.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 110.12, which will be followed by moving down to support level 109.10 and 108.26.

Weekly forecast (November 7 – 11, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 110.19, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 111.31.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 110.19, which will be followed by reaching support level 108.26 and 106.31.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 110,19, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 114,07 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 117.08.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 110,19, which will be followed by moving down to support level 106,31 and 103.20.