The US 100 index registered a strong growth in the short term but now it has reached a strong resistance zone. It’s located at 12,675 at the time of writing and it seems very heavy in the short term. Still, the fundamentals could move the markets today again. The US is to release the PPI and Core PPI. These represent high-impact events and could bring sharp movements. The Unemployment Claims, Building Permits, and Housing Starts data will be released as well.

From the technical point of view, the rate signaled exhausted buyers after reaching the supply zone. The 12,762 stands as a strong resistance level. After its strong growth, US 100 could develop a corrective phase in the short term. The first downside target and obstacle could be represented by the 12,640 former high.

