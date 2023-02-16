The US 100 index registered a strong growth in the short term but now it has reached a strong resistance zone. It’s located at 12,675 at the time of writing and it seems very heavy in the short term. Still, the fundamentals could move the markets today again. The US is to release the PPI and Core PPI. These represent high-impact events and could bring sharp movements. The Unemployment Claims, Building Permits, and Housing Starts data will be released as well.
From the technical point of view, the rate signaled exhausted buyers after reaching the supply zone. The 12,762 stands as a strong resistance level. After its strong growth, US 100 could develop a corrective phase in the short term. The first downside target and obstacle could be represented by the 12,640 former high.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
