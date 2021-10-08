Major US indices continued their rebound yesterday as US politicians found a midway to raise the debt ceiling to fund the government until the beginning of December. It’s only half-good news, as the deal only kicks the can down the road, without solving the problem. The headache will return in a couple of months, but the latest news help soothing investor nerves, for now.

All eyes are on today’s US jobs data. Released on Wednesday, the US ADP report revealed that the US economy added 568’000 new private jobs versus 430’000 penciled in by analysts, giving investors hope that we may see a strong NFP figure today, as well. The consensus of analyst expectations on Bloomberg points that the US economy may have added 500’000 new nonfarm jobs in September. But there is no meaningful correlation between the monthly ADP and NFP figures, and we can’t rule out the possibility of seeing a negative surprise at today’s release.

Elsewhere, the decline in US crude following the Russian promise to increase gas supply to Europe boosted dip-buying. The price of a barrel rebounded as quickly as it fell, and the persistent rise in oil prices can only continue boosting inflation fears and the central bank hawks, hence limit the upside potential in case of a further recovery in stock markets. The US 10-year yield approaches 1.60%, a level which could trigger a fresh wave of convexity selling, with Americans rushing to the exit on their bond positions to compensate for the lost interest in refinancing their old mortgages as a result of higher yields.

In cryptocurrencies, the appetite remains strong but many start wondering whether Tether holdings are really backed by US dollar.