Summary: The benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yield extended its drop to 1.51% from 1.54% yesterday, and 1.61% at the start of this week. US September Producer Prices rose 0.5%, the smallest advance this year and lower than estimates at 0.6%. A favourite gauge of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased further to 94.00 from Wednesday’s 94.50, a one-year peak. The Kiwi (New Zealand Dollar) outperformed, soaring 0.95% against the Greenback to 0.7037 from 0.6965 yesterday. Soaring base metal prices driven by the global energy crisis lifted resource FX, the Australian and Canadian Dollars. The Aussie (AUD/USD) was up 0.45% to 0.7415 (0.7378). Against the Canadian Loonie, the Greenback slumped 0.51% to 1.2375 from 1.2442 yesterday. Brent Crude Oil prices gained 1.20% to USD 84.17 from USD 83.27 yesterday. European currencies were little changed. Sterling settled at 1.3670 from 1.3664 while the Euro was virtually flat at 1.1597 (1.1595). The USD/JPY pair rallied to 113.67 (113.25) on the market’s risk-on stance. The Asian and Emerging Market currencies steadied. USD/CNH was last at 6.4350 (6.4305). Against the Singapore Dollar, the US Dollar (USD/SGD) slipped to 1.3485 from 1.3520. Wall Street stocks rebounded. The DOW soared 1.56% to 34,927 (34,404) while the S&P 500 settled 1.72% higher to 4,440 (4,366). Global bond yields edged lower. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield eased to -0.19% from -0.13%. The UK 10-year Gilt yield was last at 1.04% (1.08% yesterday).

Data released yesterday saw Australia’s September Jobs fall -138,000, against median estimates of -120,000. Australia’s Unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in September from a previous 4.5%, but lower than estimates of 4.8%. China’s September CPI (y/y) dipped to 0.7% from 0.8%. Chinese PPI (y/y) rose to 10.7 % from a previous 9.5%, and higher than median expectations of 10.5%. Japan’s August Industrial Production fell to -3.6% versus estimates of -3.2%. Swiss September PPI eased to 0.2% from a previous 0.7%. US September Core PPI fell to 0.2% from August’s 0.6%, lower than estimates at 0.5%. US Weekly Unemployment Claims improved to 293,000 from a previous 326,000 and better than forecasts at 319,000.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler continued to grind higher boosted by stronger base metal prices. Zinc and aluminium prices surged to highs not seen since 2007 and 2008 respectively. The global energy crisis saw supplies cut to European smelters. AUD/USD hit an overnight and fresh one month high at 0.7427 before easing to settle at 0.7415 (0.7378 yesterday).

USD/CAD – higher oil prices boosted the Canadian Loonie against the US Dollar. The Greenback tumbled to an overnight low at 1.2354 from 1.2442 yesterday, settling at 1.2375. Brent Crude and WTI Oil prices were up 1.19% and 1.24% respectively.

NZD/USD – After being battered earlier in the week by the US Dollar, the New Zealand Bird sprouted its wings and soared. NZD/USD traded to an overnight peak at 0.7044 before easing to settle at 0.7037. Yesterday the Kiwi was at 0.6965, and 0.6925 earlier this week.

EUR/USD – The lacklustre Euro failed to gain ground against the overall weaker US Dollar and was weaker against other rival FX. Overnight the shared currency slid to 1.1584 US Dollars before settling at 1.1597, little changed from yesterday’s 1.1595. The EUR/AUD cross was down 0.43% to 1.5635 (1.5705).

On the Lookout: Welcome to Friday. Today’s economic calendar kicked off earlier with New Zealand’s September Business PMI which rose to 51.4 from a previous 40.1. Japan’s Tertiary Industry Activity for August follows (m/m no f/c, previous was -0.6%). China follows with its September FDI (Foreign Direct Investment – no f/c given, previous was 22.3%). European data start with France’s Final September CPI (m/m f/c -0.2% from previous 0.6% - ACY Finlogix). Italian Final September CPI is next (m/m f/c -0.1 from previous 0.4% - ACY Finlogix). The Eurozone follows with its August Trade Balance (f/c +EUR 16.1 billion from previous +EUR 20.7 billion – ACY Finlogix). North America sees Canadian Final August Wholesale Sales (m/m f/c 0.5% from -2.1%). Canada also releases its Preliminary September PPI (m/m no f/c, previous was -0.3%, y/y no f/c, previous was 14.3%). The US is next with its September Headline Retail Sales (m/m f/c -0.2% from previous 0.7% - ACY Finlogix), US September Core Retail Sales (m/m f/c 0.5% from 1.8%). US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October follows (f/c 27 from previous 34.3). US Michigan Preliminary October Consumer Sentiment rounds up the day’s data (f/c 73.1 from previous 72.8 – ACY Finlogix).

Trading Perspective: The Dollar’s correction extended against most of its Rivals weighed by last night’s fall in the US 10-year bond yield. Apart from the data releases today, markets will focus on Fed speak. Despite majority consensus view that the US central bank will start to reduce its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, Fed policymakers remain divided over inflation and what to do with it. While this has seen the US currency ease off one-year highs (USD/DXY at 94.50), broad-based support for the Greenback remains intact. Today sees the release of US Retail Sales, which will provide traders with further insight into where US rates are headed. Once again, we keep an eye on the bond yields. September Headline and Core (ex-autos) Retail Sales are expected to rise modestly after August’s sharp bounce. If Sales fall further than expected, US bond yields and the Dollar will slide. If Sales climb higher than analysts predict, both the Greenback and bond yields will resume their uptrend. Markets are prepped for an interesting Friday.

AUD/USD – The Aussie continued to squeeze speculative short bets climbing 0.45% above the 0.74 threshold to settle at 0.7415. The AUD/USD pair traded to 0.7427, overnight and one-month highs before easing at the New York close. Immediate resistance on the day lies at 0.7430 followed by 0.7460. We can find immediate support at 0.7385 and 0.7370 (overnight low traded was 0.7372). The Australian Dollar has had a good run up from 0.7310 at the start of this week. Expect consolidation today, with the topside limited. Likely range 0.7370-0.7430. Prefer to sell rallies near current levels.

NZD/USD – New Zealand’s Bird found its wings and soared 0.95% to 0.7037 (0.6965 yesterday). Boosted by higher metal prices and broad-based US Dollar weakness, the Kiwi finished as best performing major. Overnight high traded for the Kiwi was at 0.7041 while the overnight low recorded was at 0.6968. Immediate resistance lies at 0.7040 followed by 0.7070. Immediate support can be found at 0.7395 and 0.7365. From here expect the Kiwi to trade in a 0.6980-0.7050 range today. Prefer to sell into any NZD/USD strength.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

USD/JPY – The Dollar Yen pair rallied despite the lower US 10-year bond yield. At the close of New York, the USD/JPY pair was at 113.67 against 113.25 yesterday. The market’s risk on stance supported this currency pair. The US 2-year bond yield was unchanged at 0.36%, which is around March 2020 highs. For today, we find immediate resistance at 113.75 (overnight high traded 113.72). The next resistance level is found at 114.00. Immediate support is found at 113.30 (overnight low 113.28) and 113.00. Look for consolidation in a likely range today of 113.30-80. Just trade the range shag on this one today.

EUR/USD – The shared currency finished flat at 1.1595 against the US Dollar in another lacklustre performance. Overnight the Euro traded to a low at 1.1584. For today we can find immediate support at 1.1580 followed by 1.1550. On the topside, immediate resistance lies at 1.1630 (overnight high 1.1624) and 1.1660. The Euro still trades wobbly, and any further broad-based Greenback strength will see the shared currency tumble. Likely range today 1.1570-1.1620. Prefer to sell rallies.