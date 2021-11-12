11/11 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 13 handle gap up and then traded another 5 handles higher, for an opening minute high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 15 handles lower into a 10:32 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 11 handles higher into an 11:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 12:17 PM low. From that low, the S&P traded in an 8 handle rising trading range into a 2:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 10 handles lower into the close.

11//11 – The three major indices closed with a divergent mixed day per the following closes: The DJIA - 158.71; S&P 500 + 2.56; and the Nasdaq Composite + 81.58.

Looking ahead – We have now finished the 11/10 change in trend window. However, there doesn’t seem to be any trend indication at this time. We only have one Fibonacci change in trend point for this weekend. It appears the planets are taking a few days off. LOL! It should get very interesting toward the end of next week.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 11/18 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Taurus. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Cattle and Cotton.

B. 11/19 PM – Uranus 120 US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 11/19 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

11/29 – 5,161 Music Days from the major 10/11/2007 high.

Fibonacci – 11/13, 11/19-22, 11/26.

Astro – 11/17, 11/19, 11/22, 11/26.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Looks like an inflexion point. Something gotta give!

Support - 4630, 4600 Resistance – 4660.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4630, 4600 Resistance – 4660, 4720.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.