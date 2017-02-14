Upward revisions in the European economic forecasts

Fundamental Analysis

EUR

“With inflation picking up from low levels, we cannot expect current monetary stimulus to last forever”.

- Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission

On Monday, the European Commission released its latest set of economic forecasts, suggesting that the Brexit vote and elections in Germany and France would have a significant impact on the Euro zone economy. The latest estimates suggest the region’s economy is likely to expand 1.6% in 2017, following the preceding year’s growth pace of 1.7%. However, it is highly expected to regain footing in 2018, growing at an annualized pace of 1.8%. Back in November, the Commission estimated the Euro zone’s economy would grow 1.5% this year and 1.7% in 2018. The region’s largest economy, Germany, is set to expand 1.6% in 2017, down from 1.9% in 2016. Meanwhile, economic growth is expected to climb from 1.2% to 1.4% in France, and keep steady at 0.9% in Italy. The key reason for the upward revisions to the forecasts was stronger than expected performance in the second half of 2016. The Commission also revised up its forecasts for the UK economy, despite the Brexit vote. The British economy is set to expand 1.5% in 2017 and 1.2% in 2018, compared to a 2% growth pace in 2016. In November, it said the economy would expand just 1% in 2017. The 2018-year growth forecast remained unchanged. In 2016, the British economy outperformed all other G7 economies. The Commission also said inflation would hit 1.7% this year but drop to 1.4% in 2018.

JPY

“The fact that the economy grew a fourth straight quarter on the back of exports should be considered a passing mark for policymakers”.

- Hidenobu Tokuda, Mizuho Research Institute

Japan’s economy expanded for the fourth consecutive quarter in the three-month period to December 2016 amid higher exports supported by the weak Yen. Figures released on Monday showed Japan’s economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.0% in the Q4, following the preceding quarter’s downwardly revised pace of 0.3% and falling behind analysts’ expectations for a 0.3% expansion. Economic growth in the Q4 was mainly driven by stronger exports, which offset weak domestic demand. Last week, during a meeting with the Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, the US President Donald Trump accused Japan of using its monetary policy to weaken the Yen and benefit from it. The US Dollar rebounded sharply in the weak of the US 2016 presidential election, rising above 118 versus the Yen and rebounding from its October low of 101. Monday’s data showed external demand contributed 0.2% to GDP in the Q4, with exports climbing 2.6%, the strongest growth in two years, while private consumption showed no growth, meeting analysts’ projections. Meanwhile, housing investment advanced 0.2%, the slowest growth in four quarters, whereas capital expenditure jumped 0.9%, following a 0.3% drop in the previous quarter. The data also showed the GDP deflator, another measure of inflation, declined 0.1% in the past quarter, marking its second quarterly decline.

