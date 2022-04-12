Stocks are in risk-off mode after another break lower on SP500 yesterday, so it appears that USD can stay strong vs commodity currencies, USD and JPY. However, Japan's Finance Minister Suzuki noted that currency stability is important, and sudden movements in forex are undesirable, meaning there can be some interventions in view, so speculators may look for a limited upside on USDJPY, especially if US yields would also slow down. From an Elliott Wave perspective, we see the pair trading in a higher degree fifth wave, approaching 2015 highs that may cause some setbacks. Potential intraday resistance comes in at 126 then 127. Support is at 125 on the hourly chart.

