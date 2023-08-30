I am kicking things off by looking at the 3-month chart of EUR/USD (meaning a candle forms every THREE months). Here, you can see that price has been trending south since 2008, and the pullback from $0.9536 (the September 2022 low) has shown momentum slowing according to the previous three candles (although we have seen higher highs on each candle, the candle close has been smaller each time).
3-Month Chart:
Looking at the monthly chart, it is clear to see the currency pair shook hands with resistance at $1.2222 in July, a level complemented by a 50-month simple moving average at $1.1174. I read that some traders had referred to this reaction as a bearish pin bar (or Japanese shooting star), but the lower shadow (for me, anyway) is too extreme to label July’s response as either of the aforementioned candlestick terms. Nevertheless, the reaction left behind a notable upper candle shadow and revealed bearish interest at the noted resistance.
While August is poised to end on the ropes (MTD, we are lower by -0.7%), there is a considerable lower shadow to August’s candle (indicating bullish interest). However, given the lack of support on the monthly scale until $1.0516, sellers could remain at the wheel in September and heading into Q4.
Monthly Chart:
From the daily chart, the pair rebounded from the 200-day simple moving average at the beginning of this week (currently at $1.0811) and is on track to bump heads with the underside of the 50-day simple moving average at $1.0971. Regarding technical structure, support is not seen until $1.0689, with resistance fixed a touch north of the 50-day SMA at $1.1025.
Daily Chart:
Given the three-month chart showing a deceleration to the upside, the monthly timeframe fading resistance (with room to move lower) and the daily price approaching the underside of resistance between $1.1025 and the 50-day SMA ($1.0971), this could be a location that sellers make an appearance from to push lower.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0900 after disappointing US data
EUR/USD gained traction and climbed above 1.0900 on Wednesday. After the data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in August and second quarter GDP growth got revised lower, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD rises to fresh weekly high above 1.2700
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh weekly high near 1.2750 on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected ADP jobs data for August and downward revision to Q2 GDP, fuelling the pair's rally.
Gold rises above $1,940 as US yields decline after weak US data Premium
Gold price touched its highest level since early August above $1,940 on Wednesday. The downward revision to second-quarter GDP growth and the below-expectation increase in private sector employment in August weighed on the US yields and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Bone ShibaSwap shines among the best performers of the week
Bone ShibaSwap saw a bullish spike after Grayscale seized a victory against the US SEC on August 29. This development pushed many of the cryptocurrencies up, but only a few, such as BONE, have managed to stick it out throughout the past week.
DJIA stock breaks back above 34,712 resistance point
DJIA is holding the line on Wednesday as other indices fall prey to higher inflation data out of Europe. Inflation readings from Germany and Spain early on Wednesday sent the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures lower, but Dow futures remained slightly in the green.