Share:

I am kicking things off by looking at the 3-month chart of EUR/USD (meaning a candle forms every THREE months). Here, you can see that price has been trending south since 2008, and the pullback from $0.9536 (the September 2022 low) has shown momentum slowing according to the previous three candles (although we have seen higher highs on each candle, the candle close has been smaller each time).

3-Month Chart:

Looking at the monthly chart, it is clear to see the currency pair shook hands with resistance at $1.2222 in July, a level complemented by a 50-month simple moving average at $1.1174. I read that some traders had referred to this reaction as a bearish pin bar (or Japanese shooting star), but the lower shadow (for me, anyway) is too extreme to label July’s response as either of the aforementioned candlestick terms. Nevertheless, the reaction left behind a notable upper candle shadow and revealed bearish interest at the noted resistance.

While August is poised to end on the ropes (MTD, we are lower by -0.7%), there is a considerable lower shadow to August’s candle (indicating bullish interest). However, given the lack of support on the monthly scale until $1.0516, sellers could remain at the wheel in September and heading into Q4.

Monthly Chart:

From the daily chart, the pair rebounded from the 200-day simple moving average at the beginning of this week (currently at $1.0811) and is on track to bump heads with the underside of the 50-day simple moving average at $1.0971. Regarding technical structure, support is not seen until $1.0689, with resistance fixed a touch north of the 50-day SMA at $1.1025.

Daily Chart:

Given the three-month chart showing a deceleration to the upside, the monthly timeframe fading resistance (with room to move lower) and the daily price approaching the underside of resistance between $1.1025 and the 50-day SMA ($1.0971), this could be a location that sellers make an appearance from to push lower.