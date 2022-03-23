US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Up at 98.655.

Energies: May '22 Crude is Up at 111.26.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 5 ticks and trading at 148.18.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 60 ticks Lower and trading at 4490.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1931.30. Gold is 98 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Sensex exchange which is Lower. All of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 8 AM EST. Major.

New Home Sales is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 3 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/22/22.

S&P - Jun 2022 - 03/22/22.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an upside bias as the Bonds, Gold and Crude were all pointed lower Tuesday morning and that is usually an indication of an upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 254 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday when we awoke the indices showed a strong bias to the Upside driven by the Bonds, Gold and Crude trading lower which is a good indication of an upside day. The markets agreed as they all traded higher on Tuesday. Today we have more economic news than we did on prior days. Today we have New Home Sales, Crude Oil Inventories and Fed Chair Powell speaking. Time will tell if these reports can move the markets in a positive direction.