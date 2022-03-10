US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 98.230.
Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Up at 114.00.
Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 1 tick and trading at 155.21.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 104 ticks Lower and trading at 4249.25.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 2002.00. Gold is 138 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher. All of Europe is trading Higher as well.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core CPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 03/09/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/09/22
Bias Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and Bonds were pointed Lower, and this usually represents an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 654 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the markets (as on Tuesday) appeared to be poised to go Higher and yesterday it did. Why? No announcement on Russian Oil to disturb the markets. In fact crude dropped dramatically yesterday and the markets overall gained ground. Folks I must say that this president is beginning to remind me of Jimmy Carter 2.0. I say this because Joe Biden liken to Jimmy Carter is, in my opinion, a moral man, driven by principle but ironically enough he doesn't seem to have the right leadership qualities when needed and right now it is sorely needed. I bring this up because most of what we as traders are faced with today is geopolitical in nature brought on by the situation in Europe between Ukraine and Russia. Until this gets resolved this is what we are faced with. He brings up the hardship that Americans will face but does he discuss solutions? No. Does he talk about reopening the sand pit oil wells or the SPR to alleviate the pain people are faced with on a daily basis? No. As in all things time will tell how it all works out...
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
