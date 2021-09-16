US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.725.

Energies: Oct '21 Crude is Up at 72.67.

Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 163.19.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 20 ticks Lower and trading at 4467.00.

Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1784.00. Gold is 108 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Up which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core Retail Sales m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Philly Fed Mfg Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM EST. No Effect.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 8:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 8:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract remains Sept '21 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/15/21

S&P - Sept 2021 - 9/15/21

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the USD and Gold were trading Lower Wednesday morning and this usually reflects an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow gained 237 points and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So yesterday we had a "normal" day in terms of no geopolitical events to speak of and upset the markets. The economic news reported was positive and better than expected. The Empire State Manufacturing Index exceeded its expectation coming in at 34.2 versus 18.1 expected. Today we have 7 major economic news reports including Retails Sales and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index as well as Unemployment Claims. Will this keep upside momentum moving forward? Only time will tell....