US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 98.730.

Energies: Apr '22 Crude is Down at 96.76.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 16 ticks and trading at 153.00.

Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 48 ticks Lower and trading at 4161.00.

Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1931.60. Gold is 292 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Singapore exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Empire State Mfg. Index is out at 8:30 AM. This is Major.

TIC Long-Term Purchases is out at 4 PM. No effect on session.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract remains at Mar '22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 03/14/22.

S&P - Mar 2022 - 03/14/22.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as just about all teh instruments we use for Market Correlation purposes were trading Lower Monday morning. Ordinarily that is a good indication for an Upside Day however the markets had other ideas. The Dow traded slightly Higher by 1 point, but the other indices traded Lower. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral or Mixed.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias and for most of the session the markets did trade Higher. It was only in the closing minutes that the indices declined. Why? Our guess is the geopolitical situation is driving the markets erratically. This often does happen when geopolitics are involved, the markets abandon any sense of normalcy and can go in any direction. This is what we saw yesterday. The good news is that for most of the session the markets did adhere to rules of correlation. It was only in the last 10 minutes or so that the markets ran amuck. Yesterday we had no economic news to drive the markets in any particular direction. Today we have PPI numbers as well as Empire Manufactuing Index, all of which are major and proven market movers. Will the markets return to some sense of normalcy today? Only time will tell.