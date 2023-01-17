US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Up at 102.115.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 79.90.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 23 ticks and trading at 129.09.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 41 ticks Lower and trading at 4008.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1910.00. Gold is 117 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Empire State Mfg. Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Williams Speaks at 3 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Last Friday the ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/13/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/13/23

Bias

Last Friday gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Crude and Gold were all trading Higher Friday morning, and this usually indicates a Downside Day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow closed 113 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Say what you will about market resiliency, whereas we didn't have a Santa Claus Rally in 2022; we are certainly making up for it in January 2023. This entire week despite conventional wisdom the markets appear to be on a tear regardless of whatever is going on. DC news, geopolitics, etc. nothing seems to curb traders delight to drive the markets Higher. Could this be the January effect in action? Possibly but we have seen a real January effect in a number of years now. Today we are light on economic news so the markets will be left to its own devices on direction.