US Dollar: Mar '23 USD is Down at 102.825.

Energies: Feb '23 Crude is Up at 78.32.

Financials: The Mar '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 18 ticks and trading at 129.21.

Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 4 ticks Lower and trading at 3989.00.

Gold: The Feb'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 1888.30. Gold is 94 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently all of Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Singapore and Sensex exchanges which are Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Harker Speaks at 7:30 AM EST. Major.

CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

30-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. Major.

Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST. The S&P was trading Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P gave a signal at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '23. The S&P contract is now Mar' 23 as well. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Mar 2023 - 1/11/23

S&P - Mar 2023 - 1/11/23

Bias

Yesterday gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The markets migrated to the Upside as the Dow closed 269 points Higher and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning we awoke to see all the instruments that we use for Market Correlation purposes pointed Higher and whenever you see all instruments Higher, or conversely all instruments Lower you do not have a correlated market, hence the Neutral bias. A Neutral bias means the markets could go anywhere and often does. Yesterday the markets closed Higher by 269 [points for the Dow. Today we have about 8 or 9 economic reports, all of which are Major. The chief amongst them are the CPI data, which will be viewed on a monthly and annual basis. No doubt the Fed will use this data at their next FOMC meeting.