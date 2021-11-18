Emerging markets headwinds are growing as global financial conditions tighten, new waves of COVID-19 continue to rage, as importers are being hit by high energy prices, and rising local inflation becomes a challenge for monetary policy credibility.

Our vulnerability score leaves Turkey, Thailand and Poland the most exposed, as reflected in their relative underperformance amongst the EM FX year-to-date. Also, INR and EGP have been oddly resilient considering their vulnerabilities, while RUB and CNY strength looks correct as they bottom the vulnerability rank.

EM headwinds are growing as the markets brace for tighter global monetary conditions, higher inflation and weaker growth. We identify four key risks to EM going forward: 1) higher US rates and stronger USD on the back of looming Fed rate hikes 2) low vaccination coverage and slow recovery in global tourism leaving some countries exposed to further negative effects from the pandemic, 3) rising local inflation underscoring deficiencies in monetary policy credibility, and 4) high energy prices hitting importers as we have written in our Research EM – Surging commodity prices adds to emerging market vulnerabilities.

Our EM vulnerability score ranks countries measuring their relative performance using 10 indicators across four risk categories: 1) external position, 2) the pandemic, 3) real rate 4) net fuel exports. Table 1 on page 3 summarizes our analysis and ranks countries based on their total score. It shows that Turkey, Thailand and Poland rank poorly on a number of indicators. While the FX market has priced in a lot of the weakness already, we expect both TRY and PLN to remain volatile and prone to further depreciation, as the former remains at the mercy of an unorthodox central bank, and the latter continues to struggle with uncertainty stemming from central bank action, global financial tightening and geopolitical risks from the immigration crisis on the Belarus border and tense relations with the EU.

Thailand, India, Sri Lanka and Egypt all rank high on the total vulnerability score due to their economies’ high dependence on either tourism or energy imports (or both). Sri Lanka, Egypt and India also have significant external vulnerabilities. But while Sri Lanka’s weak external position has already been reflected in a substantial depreciation of LKR year to date, INR and EGP could be exposed to further weakness going forward since both currencies have outperformed in the EM space this year.

Large EM countries like Brazil, Argentina and South Africa rank in the mid-to-low range on our total risk score. All three countries have high refinancing needs and high debt, and Argentina’s very low real rate reflects obvious problems in policy credibility. Political risks are also on the rise in Brazil and Argentina, as the former is going into a general election next year and the latter is at odds with the IMF on renegotiating its huge bailout package.

Our total vulnerability score places Russia and China amongst the TOP3 least vulnerable. Both have a strong external position, while Russia continues to benefit from high energy prices. We see USD/RUB stable going forward, but EUR/RUB could go lower on the back of the increasingly hawkish CBR. China’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy remains a success from a health point of view but we are sceptical whether the policy can be sustained as it is already becoming a burden on economy that is also managing a crisis in the real estate sector.

Download The Full Emerging Markets Monthly