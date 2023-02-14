RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.0750 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD Is defending minor bids below 1.0750, trading sideways in the early European trading hours. Broad US Dollar weakness is keeping the pair afloat, as investors refrain from placing any fresh bets ahead of the all-important US CPI release.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2150 in the European morning. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in three months to December while annual wage inflation, excluding bonus, rose to 6.7% from 6.5%.
Gold clings to 50DMA hurdle, US Consumer Price Index eyed
Bulls are coming up for the last dance on Tuesday, lifting Gold price from six-week lows of $1,850. The bright metal is struggling with the 50-Daily Moving Average (DMA) barrier at $1,859, despite the retreat in the US Dollar and Treasury bond yields. US CPI in focus.
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Bitcoin holders are watching Tuesday’s US CPI data release with renewed focus as the correlation between crypto and tech stocks climbs to 0.74.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The US CPI report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.