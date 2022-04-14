Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally higher following gains on Wall St.; Singapore and South Korea tighten monetary policy; China RRR and MLF in focus; Upcoming ECB rate decision also a focal point.
General trend
- SGD rallied on aggressive tightening move by MAS; USD trades generally weaker.
- South Korea bond yields drop on BOK comments.
- AU Jobs data impacted by floods.
- US equity FUTs trade higher.
- Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng trade modestly higher amid ongoing easing talk.
- Nikkei 225 has extended gains; SoftBank Group supported by tech gains; Fast Retailing to report results after the market close.
- S&P ASX 200 trades modestly higher [Energy and Resources indices shine].
- Taiwan Semi is due to report quarterly earnings.
- China’s Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) sometimes holds weekly news conferences on Thurs.
- PBOC generally conducts MLF operations around the 15th of the month; China State Council commented on the RRR.
- Various markets are closed on Fri [including Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Singapore, Philippines].
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Ally Financial, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Progressive Corp, PNC, Rite Aid, State Street, UnitedHealth, US Bancorp, Wells Fargo.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.2%.
- (AU) Australia Apr consumer inflation expectation : 5.2% V 4.9% prior.
- (AU) Australia Mar employment change: 17.9K V 30.0KE; unemployment rate: 4.0% V 3.9%E.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Japan LDP Draft Proposal: No notes on size of spending; Govt must seek steps to diversify channels for procuring rare metals; should prioritize compiling relief package swiftly by tapping special reserves to fund spending.
- (JP) Japan Investors Net Buying of Foreign Bonds: -¥1.4B v -¥1.67T prior; Foreign Net Buying of Japan Stocks: +¥1.68T v +¥543.2B prior.
- (JP) Japan Komeito Party (LDP Coalition partner): Govt needs to increase budget reserves to respond quickly to unexpected spending.
- (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥1.2T v ¥1.2T indicated in 0.800% 20-year JGBs, Avg Yield: 0.7240% v 0.6440% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.10x v 2.93x prior.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Japan not in a situation in which it has escaped deflation; Will work with BOJ to get out of inflation.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Dep Gov Wakatabe: Desirable for FX to move in a stable manner and reflect fundamentals.
Korea
- Kospi opened +0.1%.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) raises 7-day repo rate by 25BPS to 1.50%; as expected.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened +0.4%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.5%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3540 v 6.3752 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China Economic Daily: China should develop system to aid foreign listings.
- (CN) Shanghai reports record 27,719 coronavirus cases v 26,330 prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Sec for Food and Health Chan: Confirms Hong Kong to begin a phased easing of coronavirus curbs on Apr 21 (in line); Confirms extending dine in service hours.
- (HK) Hong Kong to ask for consultation from public for crowdfunding during 2022.
- (CN) China Mar Power Consumption Y/Y 3.5% v 16.9% prior.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 5-year and 30-year bonds.
North America
- (US) Senator Menendez (D-NJ) to visit Taiwan on Apr 14th (Thurs).
Europe
- (RU) Said that the Russia Central Bank is considering easing mandatory FX sales rules - Press.
- (RU) Follow Up: Russia reports Moskva missile cruise ship was seriously damaged after an ammunition explosion; the cause of the fire is being established - Press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +1.2%, ASX 200 +0.6% , Hang Seng +0.3%; Shanghai Composite +0.9%; Kospi flat.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.3%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.5%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 1.0914-1.0881 ; JPY 125.70-125.10 ; AUD 0.7469-0.7444 ;NZD 0.6830-0.6784.
- Gold -0.5% at $1,974/oz; Crude Oil -0.7% at $103.50/brl; Copper +0.8% at $4.7350/lb.
