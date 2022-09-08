Earlier this week, the PBOC made a "surprise" announcement cutting the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks. The "surprise" is in quotes, because even though it wasn't pre-announced, the economic situation was such that a lot of analysts were speculating that it was just a matter of time. The economic situation in China has been moving in such a way that a move like that was necessary.
The yuan has been moving higher, getting close to hitting the 7.0 handle, which hasn't been seen since the middle of 2020. The action by the PBOC could be expected to weaken the currency, potentially leading the exchange rate above that key level. That has potential implications for quite a few other currencies in the region.
Why it matters
The RRR is the PBOC's main policy tool. Essentially, it regulates how much money banks can loan out by varying the level of currency they must keep in reserve. Because banks create money on debt, this has multiplying effects on the amount of money in circulation. A cut in the rate implies more inflationary pressure; and an increase implies further monetary tightening.
Which is why there is increased attention on the data expected tomorrow. China July inflation rate is expected to come in at an annual 2.8% compared to 2.7% prior. But it comes on the basis of a deceleration in the monthly rate to 0.2% from 0.5% prior. Meanwhile, producer prices are expected to slow down to 3.1% from 4.2% prior.
The broader effects
China's economy has been under pressure due to rolling lockdowns. Just this morning, the second largest city, Chengdu, announced that it would extend lockdowns as the number of covid cases increased. With inflation creeping up and the economy facing challenges, the PBOC has to decide whether it's going to prioritize supporting the economy or keeping inflation under wraps.
The latest moves of the PBOC suggest the former. Last month, they lowered the Loan Prime Rate (the other primary policy tool), and last week the China Economic Daily called for another cut. This would make it easier for borrowers to get credit, potentially supporting the economy. But, also increasing the monetary base.
What it means for commodity currencies
With lower interest rates and rising inflation, naturally the yuan has been weakening. This might help improve the situation for exports, assuming that factories can produce in light of the lockdowns. But it also makes it harder for Chinese firms to import raw materials, because of higher cost.
Part of this problem can be mitigated by buying in yuan, such as energy from Russia as was recently agreed. But it might mean that there will be less demand for Australian and New Zealand exports. On the other hand, the increased capital expenditure could help Japanese machinery exports.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB hikes key rates by 75 bps as expected, eyes on Lagarde – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) hiked its key rates by 75 basis points following its September policy meeting as expected. The shared currency is having a mixed reaction to the ECB's policy announcements as investors await President Lagarde's presser.
EUR/USD struggles to hold above parity with initial reaction to ECB
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.0030 with the initial reaction to the ECB's decision to hike key rates by 75 bps in September. With markets adopting a cautious tone ahead of President Lagarde's press conference, however, the pair retreated below parity.
GBP/USD pulls away from session tops, holds above 1.1500
GBP/USD has retreated from the daily high it set above 1.1550 in the early American session with the first reaction to ECB's rate announcement helping the dollar gather strength. Nevertheless, the pair holds comfortably above 1.1500 as markets await Powell's speech.
Gold holds in positive territory above $1,720
Gold retraced a portion of its daily rally but managed to stay afloat above $1,720. Following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, helping XAU/USD hold its ground for the time being.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.