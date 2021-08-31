AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar climbed through trade on Tuesday, consolidating a push above 0.73 US cents amid a string of macroeconomic data sets and positive month end flow. Having tracked sideways through the morning, the AUD shot higher through the latter half of the domestic session, surging through 0.73 to touch intraday highs at 0.7339. There appears no obvious catalyst behind the move outside a sustained push to unwind the mid-August risk off move, although some analysts suggest the speed and size of the move, in the absence of a clear motive, could suggest a fat finger or deal entry error. Regardless of the reason, the AUD held onto gains above 0.73 through the overnight session. Month end flows help suppress the USD and allowed the AUD to track between 0.7305 and 0.7325. We expect markets will maintain a narrow trading handle through the rest of the week, ignoring domestic GDP data and waylaying larger bets now until after the US non-farm payroll report. Labour market performance has been earmarked as a critical marker in guiding Federal Reserve policy and with the market desperate for insight into the timing of bond purchase tapering, we are keenly attuned to any deviation from the mean.
Key Movers
Excluding the NZD and AUD outperformance price action across major currencies was largely muted through trade on Tuesday. The US dollar edged lower as investors squared month end flows, with the dollar index marking intraday day lows at 92.40. The EUR found some support through the local session, touching 1.1845 following a surprise and sharper than anticipated jump in annual inflation. While supply constraints and rising input costs drove the outperformance it does set up the possibility the ECB may need to consider a reduction in emergency bond purchases. Sterling tracked sideways through much of the day, bouncing between 1.3750 and 1.3800. Our attentions turn now to US manufacturing PMI and leading ADP employment date, while typically a poor marker of wider labour market performance, any insight could spark a shift in direction as markets attempt to price in a program of FOMC tapering.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7180 - 0.7350 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6120 - 0.6220 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8680 - 1.8950 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0320 - 1.0450 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9130 - 0.9300 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls take out daily resistance at month-end
EUR/USD bulls seeking upside extension on ECB/Fed convergence prospects. EUR/USD was ending Wall Street half a cent lower from the spike highs of the day as the greenback firmed last minute. Technically, the price is now moving towards consolidation.
GBP/USD knocked down on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has tumbled from 1.38 as end-of-month flows boosted the dollar. Worries about Brexit-related supermarket shortages and elevated UK covid cases are also in play.
XAU/USD eyes $1,830 as critical support holds
After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide and touched a daily low of $1,801.88 on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the risk-averse market environment in the second half of the day helped gold find demand and the pair was last seen trading near $1,815.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.