Gold prices have made an explosive start to November, rallying to a five-month high as global inflation rises at its fastest pace in decades.
The precious metal gained more than $100 over a seven-day rally – its longest winning streak since May, as its appeal as a hedge against inflation risk was boosted by data showing U.S consumer prices in October surged at their fastest pace in 31-years.
That trend is the same around the world. Recent data showed in China and Japan, inflation is shattering records. While in many other economies, including the UK, Canada and Europe inflation is nearing its highest level in almost two decades.
Earlier this week, the Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank’s president said he expected higher inflation over the next few months but said the U.S central bank should not over react to elevated inflation as it was likely to be temporary.
Gold prices are currently trading sideways in a tight range, which ultimately indicates a big move is on the horizon. The only question now, is which way.
