US Dollar: Dec '20 USD Up at 92.280.

Energies: Apr'21 Crude is Down at 59.35.

Financials: The June '21 30 year bond is Down 12 ticks and trading at 156.13.

Indices: The June'21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 17 ticks Higher and trading at 4093.25.

Gold: The June'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1746.00. Gold is 122 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial Conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up+ and Crude is Down- which is normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Japanese Nikkei exchange which is Higher at the present time. Currently Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Paris exchange which is fractionally Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final Wholesale Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD, Crude and the Bonds were all pointed Lower Thursday morning and this usually signifies an Upside day. The Dow closed 57 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday just about all the instruments that we use for market correlation purposes were pointed Lower and that bodes well for an Upside day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow and the other indices all gained ground yesterday. Today we have PPI and Core PPI, both of which are Major and proven market movers.