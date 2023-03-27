US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 102.750.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 69.72.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Down 28 ticks and trading at 131.15.
Indices: The Mar '23 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 81 ticks Higher and trading at 4021.50.
Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1956.30. Gold is 265 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
No Major Economic News to speak of.
-
Lack of Major Economic News.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the S&P hit a High at around 11:15 AM EST but at the same time the ZN was going Higher. If you look at the charts below S&P gave a signal at around 11:15 AM and the ZN continued its upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 11:15 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 50 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/24/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 3/24/23
Bias
On Friday we gave the markets a Downside bias as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Higher Friday and that is usually indicative of a Downside Day. The markets had other ideas as the Dow closed Higher by 132 points and the other indices closed Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Well, Friday it looked as though the markets would veer to the Downside as the USD, Bonds and Gold were all trading Higher and that usually reflects a Down Day. The markets however had other ideas. The indices traded Lower but then in the afternoon veered to the Upside and remained there as the indices closed Higher. On Friday Durable Goods and Core Durable Goods did not meet expectation and today we have no economic news to drive the markets one way or another so the markets will be left to their own devices.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.