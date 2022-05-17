US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 103.835.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Up at 114.98.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 20 ticks and trading at 139.09.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 292 ticks Higher and trading at 4078.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1826.00. Gold is 120 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is traded Higher at this time. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher as well.

Possible challenges to traders today

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 8 AM EST. Major.

Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core Retail Sales is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Capacity Utilization Rate is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Industrial Production is out at 9:15 AM EST. This is Major.

Business Inventories is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

NAHB Housing Market Index is out at 10 AM EST. Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 2:30 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:45 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:45 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/16/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/16/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation whatsoever. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow closed 27 points Higher but the S&P and Nasdaq both closed Lower. All in all, a Mixed or Neutral Day. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and it's correlated to the Upside, hence our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday morning when we viewed the markets initially, we realized that we were in store for a Mixed or Neutral Day. Why? The only instrument trading Higher Morning morning were the Bonds, everything else including the indices was trading Lower. Whenever you have the situation where just about everything is either completely Up or completely Down; you don't have a correlated market or any resemblance thereof. Hence the Neutral bias. The markets gave us quite a ride yesterday. The Dow was Lower, then Higher, then Lower, then Higher again to close 27 points Higher. Today we have 9 economic reports, all of which are Major. Will this serve to pull the markets in a solid direction, either up or down? As in all things, only time will tell.