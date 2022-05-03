US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 103.550.

Energies: Jun '22 Crude is Down at 104.01.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Up 13 ticks and trading at 139.16.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 12 ticks Higher and trading at 4154.00.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1858.50. Gold is 51 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the London exchange which is Higher at this time.

Possible challenges to traders today

JOLTS Job Openings is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Factory Orders are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 16 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2022 - 05/02/22

S&P - Jun 2022 - 05/02/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as Crude, the Bonds and Gold were all trading Lower and that is usually a good signal for an Upside Day. The markets didn't disappoint as the Dow traded 84 points Higher and the other indices gained ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday it seemed like the markets were Up, Down and all around as the Dow traded Lower then Higher then Lower and then Higher again. This is the thing about market correlation that most traders overlook. It isn't how the market starts that matters, it's how it finishes and yesterday should serve as proof that this strategy and technique works. Today we have Jolts Job Openings, Factory Orders and Total Vehicle Sales, all of which are major and all proven market movers. Will this be enough to keep the upside momentum going? Only time will tell.