US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 102.085

Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 74.05.

Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 7 ticks and trading at 130.05.

Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 148 ticks Higher and trading at 4030.50.

Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 1985.00. Gold is 54 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, but the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is fractionally Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Higher. .

Possible challenges to traders today

Pending Home Sales m/m are out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

FOMC Member Barr Speaks at 10 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN hit a High at around 8:40 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:40 AM and the ZN continued its downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:40 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Jun 2023 - 3/28/23

S&P - Jun 2023 - 3/28/23

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Tuesday morning. The Dow opened Higher, then went Lower then Higher again and finally closed Lower by 38 points. The other indices traded Lower as well. Today we have Pending Home Sales and an FOMC member speaking; all of which is Major. We also have crude oil inventories on tap for the markets. Could this change market direction? Only time will tell. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Well, yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed bias and the indices veered Lower as the day progressed. As mentioned earlier we are light today in terms of economic news. We have Pending Home Sales out at 10 AM EST as well as Crude Oil inventories, out at 10:30 AM EST. Will this be enough to change market direction? Only time will tell...