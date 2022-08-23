Monday blues kicked in following a $7 trillion rally since July, which was mainly fueled by the expectation that the recession rhetoric would convince the Federal Reserve (Fed) to stop raising the rates and even start thinking about cutting the rates. Now that the Jackson Hole meeting approaches, those bets are vanishing.

Yesterday’s equity selloff was escorted with a jump in the US 10-year yield to above 3%, and a rally in the US dollar. The dollar index hit the 109 level yet again, and the broad-based rally in greenback sent the major peers depressed. The EURUSD sank below parity and gold sank below the $1730 level.

In energy headlines, the Nordstream pipeline is again closed for maintenance for three days. The last time the pipeline was closed for maintenance, Russians restored the gas flow, but much less. The European nat gas prices continue soaring, and giving support to crude oil. Oil companies extend rally.