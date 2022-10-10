This week, inflation releases will be in focus. We expect headline inflation to increase in all CEE countries. Poland already published a flash estimate for September that arrived at 17.2% y/y, well above market expectations; details will be published this week. The biggest increase in the inflation rate is expected in Hungary, however, with our forecast sitting above 20% y/y in September (up from 15.6% y/y in August). Such an increase will be driven by the change of the households’ utility bill support system that took place already in July, but will be accounted for only in September. In other countries, the rise of inflation should be more moderate. We will also get to see industrial output growth for August in several CEE countries. So far, the performance of industry was better than expected, as evidenced by the positive surprise in August’s growth dynamics in Hungary and Czechia. Such a strong performance is driven by base effects, however.

FX market developments

Throughout last week, the currencies were subject to high volatility. The beginning of the week brought a wave of strengthening, in particular of the Hungarian forint and Polish zloty, with the EURHUF as low as 416 and the EURPLN as low as 4.80. The end of the week brough a reversal of the appreciation trend, however. The development of the EURUSD pair played an important role, albeit with local factors also having an impact. The Polish zloty weakened after the Polish MPC left the policy rate unchanged at 6.75% on Wednesday. Governor Glapinski explained at the press conference the following day that the MPC is taking a pause and not officially ending the interest rate increases. He added that the November inflation and growth projection should shed more light on whether further tightening will be needed. The Czech koruna and Romanian leu remained stable week-to-date.

Bond market developments

Last week, bond yields drifted up in CEE countries except for Czechia, where the CZGB yield curve moved down 10-20bp w/w at the 10-15Y segment. In Hungary and Poland, 10Y yields jumped another 20bp w/w. The more interesting development was taking place at the short end of the HGB yield curve, where yields increased up to 80bp w/w, as the Hungarian central bank started to withdraw HUF liquidity through different channels – a new deposit tender and higher reserve requirements. Given that the 2M deposit tender offered a premium over the policy rate, we again have a dual system in which the effective policy rate may deviate from the official policy rate. This week, Romania plans to reopen ROMGBs 2025, 2032 and 2036, while Czechia, Hungary and Slovenia will be selling T-bills. Last but not least, Romanian finance ministry’s treasury chief Stefan Nanu indicated in the interview that Romania will reduce its foreign debt issuance for 2023.

