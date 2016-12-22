Unresolved supply above 1.0500 in EURUSD
Outlook and Strategy
- Closed shorts entered around 1.05 at weekly pivot point as well as a long with stop at break even. Imo, this price level has still capacity to attract prices up. Would like to sell above with a limit placed at 1.0512;
- The weekly pivot in the 1.0500 round figure has some potential to attract prices in the following sessions. If hurdled, we would have incentives to load the long leg over the short one.
FXStreet's Trading Positions:
|
DATE
|
PAIR
|
ORDER
|
ENTRY
|
STOP
|
PROFIT
|
STATUS
|
12/22/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0512
|
1.0497
|
pending
|
12/22/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
BUY LMT
|
1.0427
|
1.0427
|
1.0495
|
closed
|
12/22/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0494
|
1.0474
|
closed
|
12/22/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0494
|
1.0454
|
closed
|
12/21/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL MKT
|
1.0437
|
1.0430
|
open
|
12/21/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL MKT
|
1.0401
|
1.0301
|
open
|
12/13/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0929
|
--
|
--
|
pending
|
12/13/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.1339
|
--
|
--
|
pending
|
12/12/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
BUY LMT
|
1.0574
|
--
|
1.0614
|
open
|
12/12/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0649
|
--
|
--
|
open
|
12/08/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0827
|
--
|
--
|
open
|
12/06/2016
|
EUR/USD
|
SELL LMT
|
1.0703
|
--
|
--
|
open
For more details on trade statistics and current exposure, please click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.