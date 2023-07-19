Unraveling trading opportunities: UK inflation and European CPI data analysis [Video]

Join Luca Santos, ACY Securities Technical Market Analyst, as he dissects the recent release of UK inflation data and sheds light on the potential trading opportunities it presents. In this insightful video, Luca explores the implications of lower-than-expected UK inflation figures on the strength of the currency, offering valuable insights for traders seeking to navigate the forex market.
Furthermore, Luca delves into the upcoming European CPI inflation data scheduled for release tonight, discussing the potential impact on various currencies and unveiling strategies for interpreting the numbers effectively. Whether you're an experienced trader or a novice in the field, this video equips you with the knowledge and tools to seize trading opportunities associated with inflation data, enabling you to make informed decisions in the dynamic global marketplace. Don't miss this comprehensive analysis from Luca Santos that can help you enhance your trading skills and stay ahead of the game.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.