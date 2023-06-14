S&P 500 proceeded without looking back, and the improvement in advance-decline line approaching 2000 is but one illustration. Having counted on some modest momentum continuation, I‘m glad I brought you fifth profitable intraday ES call in a row.
Today‘s analysis will be very brief, and I would cover stocks and other markets too on Twitter live, before and throughout FOMC.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 5 of them.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
With PPI underperforming, the bets on Jun no hike Fed got clearer than after yesterday‘s CPI. Backing and filling around 4,410 in Sep ES contract is most likely – I‘ll keep updating you live on the moves throughout the day.
Best visual manifestation of broadening breadth that won‘t be likely broken very fast. Cautious about FOMC hawkish language turbulence – I‘ll again be updating you live.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
