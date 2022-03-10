The Fed took an unprecedented as well as illegal action on Russia that constitutes economic warfare and may easily start a currency crisis or something even worse.
Unprecedented Action
The Fed, likely acting on orders from the Biden administration, froze the US dollar reserve assets of Russia.
Some may cheer this others not, but perhaps by the time I finish this post, those cheering now may have second thoughts.
The Federal Reserve Act mandates that the Federal Reserve conduct monetary policy "so as to promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates."
Click on the link for the complete act. Nowhere does the act give the Fed the right or power to confiscate the reserves of sovereign nations.
But that is exactly what the Fed did.
In one quick order the Fed electronically rendered Russia's foreign dollar reserves worthless, or at least unusable for now.
Did the Fed Do This On Its Own?
It's possible, but doubtful.
More likely, the Fed was pressured by the Biden administration because of huge holes in SWIFT.
What is SWIFT?
SWIFT stands for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications
In So Many Holes in SWIFT Sanctions on Russia, those Sanctions are Useless I inadvertently described SWIFT as an international payment system. That's incorrect.
SWIFT does not send or process payments. Through SWIFT, one communicates money that is about to be sent, who gets credited, etc. The actual money is transferred between banks.
Think of SWIFT as something like an economic Twitter. @Russia I am sending $$$ to the account of #GAZPROM for April Natural Gas.
When the US prohibited Russia from using SWIFT there were ways around it. Banks were reluctant to use those ways out of fear of sanctions.
Then the Fed stepped in and said Hello Russia all of your $$$ assets are frozen.
I described the result on March 6 in Russia Bond Default Coming Up and What It Means
Russia could not even pay creditors money it owed them. Some people cheered this event, but European and US creditors who just got defaulted on certainly didn't.
The amount was small, but what's the global message?
Hello China, We Can Do This To You Too!
The Fed just gave China a big advance warning about what reserves to hold.
And what about Senator Marco Rubio?
Great Idea Senator! Let's halt global trade altogether!
What Rubio notes is Russia, ousted from SWIFT, started using China's CIPS system instead.
CIPS is outside of the Fed's reach and Rubio doesn't like it.
Now, if you were in China's shoes do you hold dollars or gold as reserves? What about metals?
Palladium, Lead, Tin, Zinc
Team Biden Begs Venezuela
Meanwhile, team Biden crawled to Venezuela begging for oil instead of producing more in the US.
This is so stupid you could not make it up.
U.S. Officials Meet With Regime in Venezuela, to Discuss Oil Exports to Replace Russia’s
Biden Begs Saudi Arabia Too
Flashback Feb 17, 2021: President Joe Biden early on promised to take a harder line on the oil-rich Islamic monarchy than his predecessor Donald Trump did.
Flash Forward March 8, 2022: Saudi, UAE leaders ignore Biden when he calls to talk gas prices.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan declined Biden’s attempted outreach, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
Saudi Arabia would not even take the call!
ZeroHedge noted that In an interview with the Atlantic magazine published last week, Prince Mohammed said when asked if Biden misunderstood him: "Simply, I do not care," adding that the US president shouldn't have alienated Saudi leaders. "It's up to him to think about the interests of America," he said, adding "Go for it."
Ukraine Bans Exports of Several Grains, Sugar, Salt, Meat
US News reports Ukraine Bans Exports of Several Grains, Sugar, Salt, Meat
Scroll to Continue
Yesterday, I noted Oil Irony: US and UK to Ban Russian Oil, Russia Threatens the Same
- US Bans Russian Oil
- Russia Threatens to Ban Russian Oil and Natural Gas
- Ukraine bans food exports
Anything else?
Yes, the Wall Street Journal reports Russia Set to Ban Commodity Exports Following Western Sanctions
We see that list later today or tomorrow.
Russia and Ukraine Exports
- Russia and Ukraine are key exporters of C4F6 and neon gas. Ukraine produces about 25% of the neon used in global semiconductor production.
- Russia produces about 12 percent of platinum and 40 percent of palladium used in automotive catalytic converters.
- Russia produces 3.9 metric tons of aluminium (6% of world supply). Russia and Ukraine together account for about 10% of global steel exports, according to SteelMint.
- Russia is the third-largest producer of petroleum after the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, exporting almost 5 million barrels a day of crude oil in 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
- Russia produces about 12 percent of the world's oil and 17 percent of its natural gas, according to estimates from J.P. Morgan.
- Russia and Ukraine account for about one third of global wheat exports.
- Russia supplies about half of Airbus titanium needs, while a U.S. industry source said Russia provided a third of Boeing's requirements.
- Caspar Rawles, chief data officer at specialist consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI), said that while Russia accounts for 5% of global nickel production, it supplies about 20% of the world's high-grade nickel.
What might be on Russia's export ban list?
I will take a guess at titanium, palladium, nickel, and neon gas.
Toilet Paper
On the lighter side, Toilet paper prices rise as product sizes shrink
Got TP?
Unmistakable Message
Team Biden just sent unmistakable message to China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, well actually everyone
- We can make your fiat reserves worthless overnight
- Buy gold
- Buy base metals.
- Hoard things you have everyone needs.
I bet China starts hoarding rare earth elements after this unmistakable message.
US Sanction Policy Drives China Into Russia's Loving Arms
Recall Trump's ban on Hauwei 5G technology and chips to support it.
The US lost out on chip sales and android phones sales. China is now making chips and phones and supplying Russia.
For details, please see US Sanction Policy Drives China Into Russia's Loving Arms
Independent Fed?
By the way, if the Fed did this on its own accord, under what authority?
If it did this under orders or pressure from Biden, where is central bank independence.
Currency Crisis
Over the past several years I would occasionally make a statement that were headed for a currency crisis. Every time people would ask "What will that look like?" I would answer, "I don't know."
Today, I have a different answer: "Read this post and understand what's going on." A derivatives blowup of some sort is another possibility.
We are not at a full blown crisis stage yet. And perhaps we do not get there this time.
But when trade wars like these start, history suggests major wars often follow.
Make no mistake, the US is at already war right now, but it's economic. These trade actions and central bank sanctions are the electronic equivalent of a naval blockade.
We put one on Venezuela and no one cared (except all the innocent people we killed). We put one on Iran and no one cared (except all the innocent people we killed).
We stood buy and watched Saudi Arabia crucify Yemen and no one even looked.
Right now the war is economic. It will only take another mistake or two to start a global catastrophe.
At the risk of repeating myself too often
Buy Gold
The unmistakable message from the Fed to individuals is buy gold. Buy some silver too.
The message to foreign governments is more complex: Gold reserves cannot be wiped out at the push of a Fed pen. Neither can silver, copper, titanium, nickel, and rare earths. Hoard what you have that others need.
But guess what happens if everyone starts hoarding things that others need?
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers attack 0.7300 as cautious sentiment battle upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.7305 as market sentiment turned cautious during the mid-Asian session on Thursday, following the risk-on day. Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 4.9% for March. US CPI for February also gets interesting as inflation expectations ease from record top.
EUR/USD may consolidate around 1.1100 ahead of ECB’s interest rate decision
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a juggernaut rally after forming a base in a range of 1.0807-1.0942. The major has observed a bullish reversal after hitting a fresh 23-months low near 1.0810. The risk-on impulse has underpinned the shared currency against the greenback.
Gold steadies around $1,990 with eyes on Ukraine, US inflation
Gold bears take a breather around $1,990 during the initial Asian session on Thursday, after posting the biggest daily fall in 14 months. The metal’s previous decline could be linked to the concerns that Ukraine’s diplomacy may help overcome the geopolitical tussle with Russia.
Crypto.com price may form a bear trap that could launch CRO to $0.50
Crypto.com price shows some early signs of recovery after experiencing intense selling pressure over the last few weeks. CRO recently closed below the Ichimoku Cloud and a bear flag, giving short-sellers one of the best entry opportunities in months – but they have not followed through.
Corrections seem normal and common but are often mysterious — What starts them?
We get the JOLTS report this morning, with many expecting those weird voluntary quits to quiet down. We also get a budget extension and some bumpf on the White House “crypto strategy.” We warn against jumping on a correction as though it’s a true reversal.