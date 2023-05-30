Share:

Outlook: The week is stuffed full of fresh data but the most important is probably eurozone inflation data, with France and Germany tomorrow and the eurozone on Thursday. As we saw with the Spanish data, headline may fall and by a lot, but core will reveal that the seeming improvement is mostly down to lower energy costs.

Tomorrow includes the PMI from China, which will be used as a talking point about flailing growth. This comes just ahead of a giant summit in Shanghai hosted by JP Morgan and another one in Hong Kong hosted by Morgan Stanley. Separately, Elon Musk is already there. The Chinese foreign ministry just rebuffed a US initiative to meet, but business folks don’t give a hoot about the chilly official temperature.

We get US consumer confidence today, but it’s too late—we already know it’s high from the consumer spending data last week. Today we get the Case Schiller and FHFA house prices, but these do not tell us anything critical about the US economy, however much some headlines screech. Of rising importance as the week progresses will be US payrolls on Friday, probably little changed and with a focus on hourly wage gains.

While the dollar lost some ground as expected on the debt ceiling crisis mostly over, some anxiety remains until it’s in the bag. And relief is moderated by the failure of PCE inflation to improve, resulting in expectations will Fed will be hawkish. The CME FedWatch tool shows the probability of a 25 bp hike at the June meeting (only 15 days away) has risen to 55%. But for the Dec 13 meeting, the probability is only 16.9% that the expected hike will still be in place—and 33.3% expects a cut. This is wildly unrealistic and does not reflect how the Fed normally conducts itself. We never see a hike in June and a cut in December.

The assumption here is that the US will have entered a recession by the December FOMC meeting and the Fed will be forced to cut. Contributing to this idea is a surprisingly big drop in the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow for Q2, a drop from 2.9% to 1.9%. Higher consumption was more than offset by drops in exports and domestic investment. Note that the Blue Chip forecasters reversed from a slight gain to a big loss.

The euro is not the interesting currency this week. That’s the yen and the pound. We have zero evidence that the dollar/yen over 140 is a big, fat warning sign to the MoF, but history tells us it is, and while nobody is calling for intervention, we should probably expect some jawboning. So far we have some tepid comments from the BoJ that inflation is coming well under control.

Sterling is interesting because it’s on the cusp of a potential substantial rise across the board, including against the dollar. We can easily see a gain to 1.2675 in a few days—or not. This is a technical judgement and does not imply any particular policy stance, although rate hikes are still in the cards (as well advertised). This would be a sterling move, not a dollar move.

Forecast: We expect risk appetite to accelerate as the week progresses and the debt ceiling issue gets put to bed. This is a dollar drawback and it’s not clear that expectations of a rate hike in June or July is a full offset. The main beneficiaries are likely the euro and the pound.

This is an excerpt from "The Rockefeller Morning Briefing," which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight.

