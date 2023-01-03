Markets
Investors will have little time to ease back into the swing of things with a full slate of labour market data to digest. The week's main event will be Friday's employment report for December; however, given the absence of Fedspeak since the December FOMC meeting, Wednesday's minutes from that meeting will also be a keen policy plot developer.
After an ugly 2022, catalyzed by hyperinflation and a war on NATO's doorstep, its only fitting stocks are struggling for traction out of New Year gates, given neither of the two adverse drivers in 2022 has been resolved.
And with the inflation baton passed to services, a segment of the economy that history suggests is much tougher to wring out of the system. Hence, it may not be a "stretch call" to assume headline, especially core inflation trends, to remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort.
With investors likely to be saturated by non-stop streams of recession news, Q1 2023 is unlikely to be a bountiful environment for index huggers.
Oil
Despite the green shoots in China mobility tracking, December PMIs came in significantly below expectations, and the government's latest tourism data remains depressed. Hence a slower reopening but accelerated Q2 demand with consistently pro-growth policy messages could see oil markets continue to trade in a fitful manner over the short term.
Conclusion? We may need to wait for economic data to turn more favourable in China before we take out Brent $90 per barrel.
Europe's gas prices have slumped as inventories are now very high for the time of year, and traders have concluded Europe energy crisis is over. And this naturally will take some upward heat off oil markets.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.6840, more gains in the docket
The Australian Dollar is among the best performers on Wednesday, although easing US indexes ahead of the close weighed on AUD/USD. Still, encouraging Chinese news point to additional gains for the pair.
USD/JPY remains volatile, extends recovery towards 132.60
The USD/JPY pair added over 200 pips during US trading hours, further recovering from a weekly low of 129.49. Easing US Dollar demand and BoJ’s back and forth backed the advance.
EUR/USD battles to retain 1.0600 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and pierced the 1.0600 threshold following hawkish FOMC Meeting Minutes and tepid US data weighing on the market’s optimism. Bulls, however, are not yet done.
Gold bulls poised to challenge six-month highs
Gold resumed its advance and traded as high as $1,865.12, a level that was last seen early in June 2022. USD came under selling pressure, giving up all of Tuesday’s gains and even falling to fresh weekly lows.
Coinbase reaches $100 million settlement with New York regulators, set to expand its compliance program
Coinbase had a run-in with the regulators back in 2021 following reports of unidentified customers and failure to monitor their activity. Finally coming to an end, the case reached a settlement with Coinbase also committing to improving its compliance strategies.