In June 2022, the US Federal Reserve kick-started a programme to reduce the size of its balance sheet (QT2). However, banking regulations could hinder its ambitions. The first quantitative tightening (QT1) programme, which was launched by the Fed in October 2017, had already been curtailed early due to the liquidity requirements imposed on banks. Balance sheet constraints could in turn bring QT2 to an early end. The tightened leverage standard is already reducing the ability of banks to act as intermediaries in the secondary markets for US Treasury securities while federal government financing needs continue to grow.
Record inflation levels during 2022 convinced the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) that it needed to tighten its monetary policy. From March to December 2022, the FOMC raised the federal funds target range by 425 basis points (bps). This is the most aggressive monetary tightening seen in the United States since the 1980s. In addition, since 1 June 2022, the Federal Reserve (Fed) has been reducing the size of its balance sheet by limiting the reinvestment of debt repayments in its securities portfolio, a process called “quantitative tightening” (QT) in contrast to securities purchases called “quantitative easing” (QE).
The Fed had already attempted a quantitative tightening programme from October 2017 to August 2019 (QT1). However, the arrangements for this second round (QT2) differ in a number of ways. First of all, it is happening earlier. QT1 only began three years after QE3 ended and two years after the initial rate hikes, while QT2 was launched only less than three months after QE4 was curtailed and monetary tightening began.
This second round of quantitative tightening is therefore more ambitious, just like the QE preceding it. At the beginning of QT1, in October 2017, the reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet was limited to USD 10 billion per month, with this ceiling gradually raised every three months to USD 50 billion in October 2018. During the first three months of QT2, the programme limited the reduction in the Fed’s balance sheet to USD 47.5 billion. Since the start of September, this ceiling has been raised to 95 billion.
This increase reflects the exceptionally high value of the Fed’s securities portfolio. As a result of the severe shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on 23 March 2020, the Fed committed to purchase as many securities as needed in order to stabilise financial conditions, while the US Treasury issued record amounts of securities in order to finance its economic support plans. This resulted in an unprecedented increase in the size of the Fed’s balance sheet (Chart 1) and in banks’ reserves with the central bank (Chart 2). While the Fed’s total assets stood at 23% of GDP in the lead-up to QT1, they were 37% of GDP in the lead-up to QT2. According to debt-repayment projections for the coming months (Logan, 2022), the Fed’s balance sheet reduction could stand at USD 398 billion in 2022 and then hit 1.03 trillion in 2023, all other things being equal[4]. Three to four years of quantitative tightening are thought to be needed in order to bring the value of the Fed’s securities portfolio back down to 20% of GDP (Ennis and Kirk, 2022; FRBNY, 2022).
THE US FEDERAL RESERVE’S BALANCE SHEET
