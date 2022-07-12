Recent data send conflicting signals about the outlook for the US economy. A survey of chief financial officers shows they have become gloomier and the nowcast of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is forecasting a contraction of real GDP in the second quarter. This would mean two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, which corresponds to the popular definition of a recession. However, the labour market continues to be strong and the majority of indicators used by the NBER Business Cycle Dating Committee are still in an uptrend. This suggests there is no imminent risk of recession yet.
In a recent survey, the chief financial officers of US companies have expressed their concern about the outlook for the US economy. 20.8% of respondents expect GDP to contract over the next four quarters.
Financial markets participants also feel nervous and show a mindset of ‘good news may actually be bad news’. The latest labour market report was surprisingly strong, triggering a jump in bond yields, a strengthening of the dollar and a decline in equity market futures (chart 1). These reactions reflect an expectation that the Federal Reserve may have to tighten more than previously expected. In such a scenario, the reaction of equities reflects the impact of higher risk-free rates, but also unease about the implications of more aggressive rate hikes in terms of recession risk and the earnings growth outlook.
Perhaps the current strength of the US economy is being overestimated. The Atlanta Fed nowcast for second quarter GDP shows an annualized negative growth rate versus the previous quarter of -1.2%. During the quarter, the decline in the manufacturing ISM index has played an important role in explaining the drop in the nowcast (chart 2).
In assessing the signal quality of a nowcast, it is important to look at the forecast errors. Chart 3 shows that until the GDP number for the fourth quarter of 2019, the forecast errors had fluctuated in a rather narrow range. Unsurprisingly, this changed with the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to important swings in activity and to large forecast errors. Given the latest nowcast, it would require a very large forecast error for growth to be positive. Considering that first quarter growth was negative (-1.6%), a similar result for the second quarter would imply that the condition from the ‘popular’ definition of a recession - two successive quarters of negative quarterly real GDP growth - would have been met.
However, the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) business cycle dating committee, which determines the peaks and troughs in economic activity, considers a range of variables that are available monthly, rather than exclusively looking at GDP, for which data are published on a quarterly basis. Moreover, it also pays attention to the depth of the decline in economic activity.
BNP Paribas is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of its designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. The information and opinions contained in this report have been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. This report does not constitute a prospectus or other offering document or an offer or solicitation to buy any securities or other investment. Information and opinions contained in the report are published for the assistance of recipients, but are not to be relied upon as authoritative or taken in substitution for the exercise of judgement by any recipient, they are subject to change without notice and not intended to provide the sole basis of any evaluation of the instruments discussed herein. Any reference to past performance should not be taken as an indication of future performance. No BNP Paribas Group Company accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of material contained in this report. All estimates and opinions included in this report constitute our judgements as of the date of this report. BNP Paribas and their affiliates ("collectively "BNP Paribas") may make a market in, or may, as principal or agent, buy or sell securities of the issuers mentioned in this report or derivatives thereon. BNP Paribas may have a financial interest in the issuers mentioned in this report, including a long or short position in their securities, and or options, futures or other derivative instruments based thereon. BNP Paribas, including its officers and employees may serve or have served as an officer, director or in an advisory capacity for any issuer mentioned in this report. BNP Paribas may, from time to time, solicit, perform or have performed investment banking, underwriting or other services (including acting as adviser, manager, underwriter or lender) within the last 12 months for any issuer referred to in this report. BNP Paribas, may to the extent permitted by law, have acted upon or used the information contained herein, or the research or analysis on which it was based, before its publication. BNP Paribas may receive or intend to seek compensation for investment banking services in the next three months from an issuer mentioned in this report. Any issuer mentioned in this report may have been provided with sections of this report prior to its publication in order to verify its factual accuracy. This report was produced by a BNP Paribas Group Company. This report is for the use of intended recipients and may not be reproduced (in whole or in part) or delivered or transmitted to any other person without the prior written consent of BNP Paribas. By accepting this document you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Analyst Certification Each analyst responsible for the preparation of this report certifies that (i) all views expressed in this report accurately reflect the analyst's personal views about any and all of the issuers and securities named in this report, and (ii) no part of the analyst's compensation was, is, or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed herein. United States: This report is being distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp., or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas that is not registered as a US broker-dealer, to US major institutional investors only. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-US affiliate only when distributed to US persons by BNP Paribas Securities Corp. United Kingdom: This report has been approved for publication in the United Kingdom by BNP Paribas London Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas London Branch is regulated by the Financial Services Authority ("FSA") for the conduct of its designated investment business in the United Kingdom and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This report is prepared for professional investors and is not intended for Private Customers in the United Kingdom as defined in FSA rules and should not be passed on to any such persons. Japan: This report is being distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, or by a subsidiary or affiliate of BNP Paribas not registered as a financial instruments firm in Japan, to certain financial institutions permitted by regulation. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, is a financial instruments firm registered according to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan and a member of the Japan Securities Dealers Association. BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch accepts responsibility for the content of a report prepared by another non-Japan affiliate only when distributed to Japanese based firms by BNP Paribas Securities (Japan) Limited, Tokyo Branch. Hong Kong: This report is being distributed in Hong Kong by BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch is regulated as a Licensed Bank by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and is deemed as a Registered Institution by the Securities and Futures Commission for the conduct of Advising on Securities [Regulated Activity Type 4] under the Securities and Futures Ordinance Transitional Arrangements. Singapore: This report is being distributed in Singapore by BNP Paribas Singapore Branch, a branch of BNP Paribas whose head office is in Paris, France. BNP Paribas Singapore is a licensed bank regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore is exempted from holding the required licenses to conduct regulated activities and provide financial advisory services under the Securities and Futures Act and the Financial Advisors Act. © BNP Paribas (2011). All rights reserved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0050 as US stocks open mixed
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0050 in the early American session on Tuesday after having tested parity earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the opening bell, helping the greenback limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.1900
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and turned flat on the day near 1.1900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The dollar is having a difficult time preserving its strength but the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
Gold stays on the back foot near $1,730
Gold is struggling to attract investors and continues to trade near $1,730 despite a more-than-3% decline witnessed in the 10-year. The worsening demand outlook amid reinstated coronavirus lockdown measures in China seems to be weighing on the yellow metal.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!