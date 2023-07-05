Share:

EU mid-market update: Union talks with UPS collapse; Services PMIs in Europe and China disappoint. FOMC minutes at 14:00 ET.

- European Services PMI weaker than expected for Spain and Italy. No final revisions seen for Euro Zone, Germany, UK and France but downward revisions in their composite PMI component spooks rate expectations slightly, based on recession fears, causing a drop in EU bond yields.

- US Teamsters union [~340K workers] published a statement saying talks with UPS collapsed after 'unacceptable offer' and no additional negotiations are scheduled.

- Geopolitical focus remaining on western response to China gallium and germanium export ban and subsequent financial impact. US yet to comment because of Independence Day holiday yesterday.

- Eyes on US FOMC minutes due at 14:00 ET, but no surprises expected as Fed Chair Powell has since spoken at ECB Sintra conf with his latest thoughts.

- Worth noting overnight saw China Jun Caixin Services PMI miss consensus and record weakest reading since Jan.

- Asia closed lower with Hang Seng under-performing at -1.6%. EU indices are -0.3% to -0.6%. US futures are -0.3% to -0.4%. Gold +0.1%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.8%, WTI +1.3%, TTF -1.6%; Crypto: BTC -0.5%, ETH -1.3%.

Asia

- China Jun Caixin PMI Services missed consensus but still registered its 6th straight expansion (53.9 v 56.2e); Reading was the weakest since Jan 2023 when COVID curbs were lifted.

- Japan Jun Final Services PMI: 54.0 v 54.2e (confirmed 9th month of expansion).

- Australia Jun Final Services PMI: 50.3 v 50.7 prelim (confirmed 3rd month of expansion).

- New Zealand Jun ANZ Commodity Price M/M: -2.3% v +0.3% prior (**Note: softer demand for commodities being by shaped by China’s slowdown).

- Singapore Central Bank (MAS) Annual Report cuts its 2023 CPI (all items) from 5.5-6.5% range to 4.5-5.5% and also cut the CPI Core forecast from 3.5-4.5% range to 2.5-3.0%. Stressed that was not switching away from inflation-fighting mode to support growth. MAS posted a posts record S$30.8B loss for FY23.

- China has room for more monetary measures in H2 [in line], the window for monetary policies has opened; cites analysts.

- Global Times Editorial: China metal export curbs was a warning to US and its allies.

- South Korea Industry Min stated that could not rule out possibility of expansion of China's export controls to other items; Saw limited impact from China's curbs.

- Germany Econ Min Habeck noted that Germany would have a big problem if China extended its export curbs to lithium.

Ukraine conflict

- China Pres Xi reportedly warned Russia Pres Putin against a nuclear attack in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow in Mar 2023.

Europe

- UK PM Sunak stressed that inflation was proving more persistent than expected. Govt supported BOE through tight fiscal policy and supply side reforms.

- BOE said to be considering forcing additional international banks to establish UK subsidiaries.

- EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell's trip to China planned next week reportedly was postponed by China (**Note: No reasons were given for the cancellation).

- Netherlands Foreign Ministry stated that it was unclear what impact new China export restrictions would have. Stressed that was European Union's role to respond to China trade policies(**Reminder: On July 3rd, China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) reportedly bans export of some gallium and germanium-related products, two metals that can be used in chips; Ban to become effective in Aug 2023).

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.42% at 459.34, FTSE -0.49% at 7,482.59, DAX -0.52% at 15,955.95, CAC-40 -0.50% at 7,332.74, IBEX-35 -0.35% at 9,554.50, FTSE MIB -0.19% at 28,334.00, SMI -0.19% at 11,195.60, S&P 500 Futures -0.27%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open generally lower and advanced into the red through the early hours of trading; Czechia and Slovakia closed for holiday; consumer discretionary and utilities among the less negative sectors; while technology and financials among leaders to the downside; Alma rejects offer from Otava; reportedly Abu Dhabi National Oil could make improved offer for Covestro; Casino discloses details of proposed cash injection offers from investors; focus on release of FOMC minutes later in the day; no major corporate events expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Casino Guichard-Perrachon [CO.FR] -30.0% (restructuring proposals), AO World [AO.UK] +2.5% (FY23 results).

- Consumer staples: EssilorLuxottica [El.FR] +0.5% (initiated with Overweight at Morgan Stanley).

- Energy: OMV [OMV.AT] +3.0% (Abu Dhabi's ADNOC reportedly in talks with OMV to form $30B chemicals giant), CropEnergies [CE2.DE] -4.5% (Q1 results), Aker BP [AKERBP.NO] +1.0% (Q2 production).

- Financials: Grenke [GLJ.DE] +3.0% (Q2 leasing).

- Healthcare: Evotec [EVT.DE] +2.5% (receives US DoD contract).

- Materials: SIG plc [SHI.UK] -9.0% (trading update), Orosur Mining [OMI.UK] +6.0% (operational update).

Speakers

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) reiterated interest rates would need to rise further but could not say just by how much. Stressed that price stability would not come by itself.

- ECB's Visco (Italy) stated that more rate hikes was not the only way to curb inflation. Caution needed in raising rate, no need to prefer overly restrictive policies.

- France Fin Min Le Maire stated that inflation had started easing in July. Noted that that 4-5 major players in the food industry were not respecting their commitment to lower price.

- South Africa Central Bank (SARB) Gov Kganyago stated that tightening would end when inflation was heading towards 4.5% (**Note: May CPI came in above target at 6.5% YoY).

- China Foreign Ministry stated that it valued China-EU relation and would welcome Mr Borrell's visit at the earliest convenient time.

- Saudi Oil Min Abdulaziz noted that Russia oil production cut was meaningful because it affected exports.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was mixed in the session with focus on the upcoming FOMC Jun minutes later today and the upcoming US job report set for release on Friday.

- Disappointing EU PMI Services data put some downward pressure on the Euro in the session.. Pair tested 1.0870 after the bulk of the Composite readings moved into contraction territory. An ECB survey on inflation expectations also was lower for the 2nd straight month.

- Some risk aversion flows helped to steady the yen currency from a recent bout of weakness for the time being. USD/JPY was at 144.30 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (RU) Russia Jun Services PMI: 56.8 v 54.3 prior (5th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 55.8 v 54.4 prior.

- (SE) Sweden Jun PMI Services: 46.1 v 49.2 prior (2nd month of contraction); PMI Composite: 45.8 v 46.9 prior.

- (FR) France May Industrial Production M/M: +1.2% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.6% v 0.6%e.

- (FR) France May Manufacturing Production M/M: +1.4% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.4% prior.

- (ES) Spain May Industrial Production M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%; Y/Y: -0.1% v -0.4%e; Industrial Output (unadj) Y/Y: +0.2% v -4.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jun CPI M/M: 3.9% v 4.2%e; Y/Y: 38.2% v 38.9%e; CPI Core Index Y/Y: 47.3% v 45.7%e.

- (TR) Turkey Jun PPI M/M: 6.5% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 40.4% v 40.8% prior.

- (ES) Spain Jun Services PMI: 53.7 v 55.7e (8th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 52.6 v 54.2e.

- (ZA) South Africa Jun Manufacturing PMI: 48.7 v 47.9 prior (4th straight contraction).

- (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) left Interest Rates unchanged at 7.00 (as expected).

- (IT) Italy Jun Services PMI: 52.2 v 53.1e (6th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 49.7 v 51.0e.

- (FR) France Jun Final Services PMI: 48.0 v 48.0 prelim (confirmed 1st contraction in 5 months); Composite PMI: 47.2 v 47.3 prelim.

- (DE) Germany Jun Final Services PMI: 54.1 v 54.1 prelim (confirmed 6th straight expansion); Composite PMI: 50.6 v 50.8 prelim.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Final Services PMI: 52.0 v 52.4 prelim (confirmed 6th straight expansion);; Composite PMI: 49.9 v 50.3 prelim prior.

- (UK) Jun New Car Registrations Y/Y: 25.8% v 16.7% prior.

- (EU) ECB May Consumer Expectations Survey: See inflation over next 12 months at 3.9% v 4.1% prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Jun Foreign Reserves: $564.8B v $562.9B prior.

- (UK) Jun Final Services PMI: 53.7 v 53.7 prelim; Composite PMI: 52.8 v 52.8 prelim.

- (UK) Jun Official Reserves Changes: $B v -$1.0B prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone May PPI M/M: -1.9% v -1.7%e; Y/Y: -1.5% v -1.3%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK4.45B in 2025 and 2033 DBG bonds.

- (UK) DMO sold £4.0B in 3.5% Oct 2025 Gilts; Avg Yield: 5.668% v 4.874% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.77x v 2.34x prior; Tail: 0.3bps v 0.6bps prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK7.5B vs. SEK7.5B indicated in 3-month Bills; Avg yield: 3.6858% v 3.661% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.02x v 1.51x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €1.0B in 2.30% Feb 2033 Green Bonds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell €625M in 3-month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.8% prior.

- 06:00 (IL) Israel May Chain Store Sales M/M: No est v -1.0% prior.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e June 30th: No est v 3.0% prior.

- 07:00 (FR) ECB's Villeroy (France) in Paris.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bonds (3 tranches).

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Jun Minutes.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Consumer Confidence: 44.6e v 44.4 prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Apr Gross Fixed Investment M/M: -0.5%e v +0.5% prior; Y/Y: 6.5%e v 9.1% prior; Private Consumption Y/Y: 2.6%e v 3.4% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (BR) Brazil June Services PMI: No est v 54.1 prior; Composite PMI: No est v 52.3 prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Factory Orders: 0.8%e v 0.4% prior; Factory Orders (ex-transportation): No est v -0.2% prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Final Durable Goods Orders: 1.7%e v 1.7% prelim; Durables (ex-transportation): 0.6%e v 0.6% prelim; Capital Goods Orders (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.7% prelim; Capital Goods Shipments (non-defense/ex-aircraft): No est v 0.2% prelim.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Exports FOB: $4.0Be v $3.7B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 5-year notes.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q1 Final GDP Y/Y: No est v -1.8% prelim.

- 14:00 (US) FOMC Jun Minutes.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia to sell A$2.0B in notes.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia May Trade Balance (A$): 10.9Be v 11.2B prior; Exports M/M: No est v -5.0% prior; Imports M/M: No est v +2.0% prior.

- 22:00 (JP) Japan June Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: No est v 6.2% prior.

- 22:00 (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut Key Rates.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 30-Year Bonds.