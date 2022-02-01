Global developments
The global risk sentiment continued to recover on Monday. Late New York session moves of Friday got extended. US short-term yields have come off 4-5bps. This has caused the Dollar to weaken across the board. Euro extended its up move from 1.1160 to 1.1230 as US yields dropped while German yields inched higher. German 10y yield is in positive territory now. Brent has retraced to sub USD 90 per barrel levels again while Gold continues to cover around the USD 1800 mark. The S&P500 extended its recovery, gaining 1.9%. US Jan ISM manufacturing data and JOLTS job openings data are due today.
Domestic developments
The economic survey tabled in parliament yesterday projected growth for FY'23 at 8-8.5%. It said the key growth drivers for the economy would be supply-side reforms, CAPEX, and exports. It said the government would be able to attain its fiscal deficit target while continuing to support growth. The focus today will be on the union budget. The FM will present the budget at 11 am. The focus will be on the gross borrowing number (exp 13 lakh crs) and whether FPIs are given concessions on the tax front for investing in bonds (which can facilitate bond index inclusion).
Equities
The recovery in global risk sentiment drove a rally in domestic equities with the Nifty ending 1.4% higher at 17339. The price action today would be governed by the budget. 16850 is an extremely crucial support and 17600 is immediate resistance. Asian equities are trading with decent gains.
Bonds and rates
Domestic bonds and Rates rallied yesterday. Yields dropped about 5-8bps across the curve on expectations of FPIs being given a tax concession on investment in domestic bonds in the budget (waiver of withholding tax). The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.68%. The bond markets would be focused on the gross borrowing number and any developments on the index inclusion front. 3y and 5y OIS dropped 5-6bps to end at 5.36% and 5.68% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee strengthened yesterday on month-end exporter Dollar selling and the absence of bids from nationalized banks. Overall upbeat global risk sentiment and gains in domestic equities aided the Rupee which ended at 74.62.against the Dollar. We expect the Rupee to be volatile intraday through the budget speech. 1y forward yield ended a couple of basis points higher at 4.73% while 3m ATMF implied volatility ended 4bps lower at 4.73%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on spots levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 - 73.90 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
