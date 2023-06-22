Share:

EU mid-market update: Unexpectedly hawkish Norges bank ahead of BOE decision; Ukraine say it has intelligence that Russia plans to attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

- Bundle of interest rates decisions saw Asian countries Philippines and Indonesia leave rates unchanged (as expected) while Europe continued tightening with SNB hiking 25bps (as expected) and an unexpectedly hawkish Norges bank with 50bps hike (consensus was 25bps). SNB and Norges both indicated future hikes. Continued to underline stickiness of core inflation. SNB stated they are prepared to intervene in FX markets.

- Spotlight rotates to Bank of England (BoE) rate decision at 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT), with consensus for 25bps but analysts share a minority view of 50bps, following elevated May CPI headline and core readings yesterday on June 21st.

- In general, waning risk appetite saw equity markets in Asia and Europe fall, as crypto assets continued their rally.

- Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy confirmed Ukraine received intelligence of Russia plan to attack Zaporizhzhia NPP (largest nuclear power plant in Europe).

- Also expected Turkey and Mexico Central Bank rate decisions later, with reports Turkish state banks were purchasing USD dollars ahead of the decision. Will mark the first decision under new Turkey Central Bank Gov.

- Asia closed lower with ASX200 under-performing at -1.6%. EU indices are -0.6% to -1.2%. US futures are -0.2% to -0.4%. Gold -0.3%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent -0.8%, WTI -0.8%, TTF -0.8%; Crypto: BTC +4.5%, ETH +5.5%.

Asia

- BOJ's Noguchi noted that BOJ was showing a strong commitment for continuing easing. Stressed the importance to ensure momentum for wage growth became a trend by maintaining easy policy. Vital to strengthen wage momentum via easing. Reiterated overall assessment that domestic economy to recover moderately; global economy and markets were risks to outlook.

- Australia Treasurer stated that would finalize its RBA Governor appointment in coming weeks.

Americas

- Fed's Bostic (non-voter) noted that some further slowing in labor market might be necessary; Monetary policy had not been restrictive long enough for its effects to be felt, so prudent to wait. Rates should stay where they are for the rest of the year.

- Fed's Goolsbee (Voter) noted that the Jun decision to pause was close a call for him. Trying to figure out if have done enough on rates and whether how much more needed to be done. Fed's framework was wait and see.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Summary of Deliberations: Increasingly concerned that the disinflationary momentum required to lower inflation back to 2% could be waning.

- Brazil Central Bank (BCB) left Selic Target Rate unchanged at 13.75% (as expected) with decision being unanimous. Removed reference to possible resumption of tightening cycle if disinflation process did not proceed as expected.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: -1.2M v +1.0M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.91% at 452.86, FTSE -0.80% at 7,498.88, DAX -0.61% at 15,924.75, CAC-40 -1.23% at 7,171.92, IBEX-35 -1.00% at 9,341.76, FTSE MIB -1.19% at 27,282.00, SMI -0.51% at 11,117.00, S&P 500 Futures -0.22%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open lower across the board and remained trading in negative territory through the early part of the session amid continuation of rate hiking cycles by major central banks; sectors leading the way to the upside include financials; lagging sectors include industrials and tech; Shares of UK retailer Ocado trade higher over 30% following press chatter that Amazon may be preparing a bid; focus will be on BOE interest rate decision later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Accenture, Darden Restaurants and Commercial Metals Company.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ocado [OCDO.UK] +17.0% (rumor on potential Amazon bid), Delivery Hero [DHER.DE] +1.0% (analyst action - initiated with Buy at Goldman Sachs), Inditex [ITX.ES] -1.0%; Adidas [ADS.DE] -1.5% (sector weakness), Whitbread [WTB.UK] -1.5% (Q1 trading update).

- Consumer staples: Anheuser-Busch InBev [ABI.BE] +1.0% (analyst action - raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank).

- Healthcare: Novo Nordisk [NOVOB.UK] -2.0% (EMA opinion).

- Industrials: DS Smith [SMDS.UK] +0.5% (earnings), Volvo [VOLVA.SE] -1.5% (Nova Bus to cease production in the US; To take SEK1.3B restructuring charge in Q2).

- Materials: SES-imagotag [SESL.FR] -27.0% (short-seller report).

Speakers

- SNB Policy Statement noted that it would provide appropriate monetary conditions. Reiterated stance that could not exclude more rate hikes in the future and prepared to intervene in currency-markets if needed. Focus on selling FX in the current environment.

- SNB updated its Staff Projections which maintained 2023 GDP growth at 1.0%. SNB cut its 2023 CPI forecast from 2.6% to 2.2% while raising 2024 CPI from 2.0% to 2.2%; raised the 2025 CPI from 2.0% to 2.1% and 2026 CPI at 2.1% (all above target).

- SNB President Jordan post rate decision press conference noted that there was a danger that inflation became entrenched >2% target monetary policy had strengthened the currency and thus dampened imported inflation. Reiterated that interest rates were the main tool in its policy while FX intervention was complementary.

- SNB Maechler noted that SNB had sold foreign currency in recent quarter and would continue to do so.

- Norges Central Bank Policy Statement noted that inflation was markedly above target and wage growth was set to be higher than in 2022. Current assessment implied Policy Rate would most likely be raised further in Aug. If NOK currency (krone) was weaker than assumed, a higher Policy Rate might be needed.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) Gov Bache post rate decision press conference noted that it was not seeing wage-price spiral right now. NOK currency (crown) exchange rate was weaker than its models could explain.

- Hungary PM Chief of Staff Gulyas announced the extension of the current food price cap from June 30th until Aug 1st.

- Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Jun Monthly Report maintained its overall economic assessment that the domestic economy was recovering moderately.

- BOJ's Noguchi reiterated stance that the JPY currency (Yen) decline late last year was too rapid; FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals.

- Philippines Central Bank Policy Statement noted it was prepared to resume monetary tightening if needed. Balance of risks to inflation outlook were tilted towards the upside.

- Indonesia Central Bank Policy Statement noted that the decision to pause was consistent with stance to ensure inflation remained in target range during 2023.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD consolidating after Fed Chair Powell’s semi-annual Congressional testimony offered little room for surprise. His statement was a mirror of the recent FOMC decision and he added that further US rate increases were "a pretty good guess”. Dealers noted that markets doubted whether the Fed rate-hike cycle could be sustained.

- EUR/USD drifted back towards the 1.10 area as various EU central banks continued to raise rates and indicated more hikes could come.

- CHF currency (Franc) was softer following the SNB rate decision. Dealers noted that SNB would focus on selling FX in the current environment. EUR/CHF approaching 2-month highs at 0.9840.

- GBP/USD at 1.2765 by mid-day with focus on the upcoming BoE rate decision. Dealers expecting a 25 bps hike to 4.75% but acknowledge the BOE could be under pressure to increase by 50 bps after yesterday's hotter-than-expected inflation data. There is now ~50% risk of the BoE taking more aggressive.

Economic data

- (NO) Norway May Credit Indicator Growth Y/Y: 5.0% v 5.3% prior.

- (NO) Norway May Trend Unemployment Rate: 3.5% v 3.6%e.

- (DK) Denmark Jun Consumer Confidence: -10.9 v -15.1 prior.

- (HU) Hungary Apr Average Gross Wages Y/Y: 15.7% v 18.0%e.

- (FR) France June Business Confidence: 100 v 100e; Manufacturing Confidence: 101 v 98e; Production Outlook Indicator: -9 v -11e; Own Company Production Outlook: 8 v 1e.

- (ES) Spain Apr Total Mortgage Lending Y/Y: -19.6% v -11.5% prior; Mortgage Approvals Y/Y: -18.3% v -15.7% prior.

- (PH) Philippines Central Bank (BSP) left the Overnight Borrowing Rate unchanged at 6.25% (as expected).

- (MY) Malaysia mid-June Foreign Reserves: $113.0B v $112.7B prior.

- (ID) Indonesia Central Bank (BI) left the 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate unchanged at 5.75% (as expected).

- (CH) Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised its Policy Rate by 25bps to 1.75% (as expected).

- (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) raised its Deposit Rate by 50bps to 3.75% (more-than-expected).

- (PL) Poland June Consumer Confidence: -28.2 v -29.9 prior.

- (PL) Poland May Real Retail Sales M/M:-1.0 % v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: -6.8% v -5.9%e; Retail Sales (current prices) Y/Y: 1.8% v 2.7%e.

- (PL) Poland May Construction Output Y/Y: -0.7% v +1.2% prior.

- (IS) Iceland May Wage Index M/M: % v 1.6% prior; Y/Y: % v 9.5% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month Bills.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May PPI M/M: No est v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v -0.7% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (UK) Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Bank Rate by 25bps to 4.75%.

- 07:00 (TR) Turkey Central Bank (CBRT) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise One-Week Repo Rate by 1,150bps to 20.00%.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Q1 Current Account Balance: -$218.0Be v -$206.8B prior.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 259Ke v 262K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.79Me v 1.775M prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -0.10e v +0.07 prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Jun 16th: No est v $585.7B prior.

- 09:55 (US) Fed’s Bowman.

- 10:00 (US) May Existing Home Sales: 4.25Me v 4.28M prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Leading Index: -0.8%e v -0.6% prior.

- 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone June Advance Consumer Confidence: -17.0e v -17.4 prior.

- 10:00 (US)( Fed chief Powell testities in Senate.

- 10:00 (US) Fed’s Mester.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 10:30 (ES) ECB’s De Guindos (Spain).

- 11:00 (US) June Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: -5e v -1 prior.

- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- (EG) Egypt Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Key Rates unchanged.

- (AR) Argentina May Budget Balance (ARS): No est v -331.3B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 10 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 5-Year TIPS Reopening.

- 15:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Overnight Rate unchanged at 11.25%.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Q1 GDP Q/Q: +0.8%e v -1.5% prior; Y/Y: 1.5%e v 1.9% prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Q1 Unemployment Rate: No est v 6.3% prior.

- 16:30 (US) Fed’s Barkin.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand May ANZ Heavy Truckometer M/M: No est v -2.2% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia June Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 48.4 prior; PMI Services: No est v 52.1 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 51.6 prior.

- 19:01 (UK) June GfK Consumer Confidence: No est v -27.0 prior.

- 19:01 (IE) Ireland Jun Consumer Confidence Index: No est v 62.4 prior.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan May National CPI Y/Y: 3.2%e v 3.5% prior; CPI Ex Fresh Food (Core) Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.4% prior; CPI Ex Fresh Food/Energy (Core-Core) Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.1% prior.

- 20:30 (JP) Japan June Preliminary PMI Manufacturing: No est v 50.6 prior; PMI Services: No est v 55.9 prior; PMI Composite: No est v 54.3 prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.