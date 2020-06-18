Indices staged a partial recovery after an earlier drop in Asia. Aussie licks wounds ater worse than expected job fihures. Focus turns back to US jobs in the day ahead. GBP is the weakest ahead of the BoE decision at the top of the hour (more on this below). GBP shorts remain one of the Premium Insights' existing trades.
The base case for the BoE decision is for £100 bn in extra QE, with the GBP reaction likely to be shaped by the extent of the 9-person consensus at the MPC. Also look for hints on the likelihood of zero interest rates. The complexity will surface in the event of a smaller than expected consensus (such as 7-2 or 8-1) in which case GBP would try to rebound before the commentary/language takes over regarding the probability for for further rate cuts.
Ranges are narrowing and doji stars are appearing on more charts as market participants weigh the balance between easy money and the virus. Data was generally negative with US housing starts missing estimates and COVID-19 cases in US hotspots remaining elevated.
That was enough to sap some early optimism and send USD/JPY to a three-day low but the overall picture was of modest market moves and consolidation. Powell spoke in his second day of testimony and repeated his points about keeping policy easy but it was Atlanta Fed President Bostic who highlighted the crux of the problem. There is not a lot of historical precedent to predict a post-virus economy, he said.
The unease in markets has narrowed ranges but that won't last for long. Looking ahead, the weekly initial jobless claims report is due on Thursday and expected to show another 1290K claims. The market is also watching continuing claims, which were at 20.93m last week and is expected to slip to 19.85m.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to 1.2450 after minimal BOE stimulus
GBP/USD dropped toward 1.2450 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, at the lower bound of expectations, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1250 as US jobless claims miss
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1250, consolidating minimal losses. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns are weighing on stocks, supporting the dollar.
Gold fades a bullish spike to fresh weekly tops, slides below $1725 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick to weekly tops and dropped to fresh session lows, below the $1725 level in the last hour.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.